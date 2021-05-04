Woodland Park High School juniors and seniors can jumpstart their future careers with Woodland Park School District RE-2’s early-college programs, including offerings for non-collegebound students.
Early college options now include:
• Advanced Placement Courses – include AP English literature and language courses; math, science, and computer courses; psychology and government/politics.
• Concurrent Enrollment – with no costs for tuition, courses available include English, various math options, history, social studies and science choices.
• Dual Enrollment – dual-enrollment courses can be taken with UCCS or Metro State University (Denver), at a reduced credit-hour cost. The UCCS courses include engineering paths.
• Career Start – allows eligible juniors and seniors to take college classes at PPCC to complete certificates in automotive, culinary arts, cyber security, early childhood education, graphic design, vet tech and others, while still in high school.
In addition, there is Accelerating Students through Concurrent Enrollment. ASCENT is a specialized fifth-year high-school program that offers off-campus, higher-education, dual-enrollment for qualified seniors to attend Pikes Peak Community College or the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. The program also offers similar opportunities to eligible juniors.
The fine print in a district news release states: “College courses can only be selected with the approval of the student’s counselor, must reflect the student’s Individual Career and Academic Plan and must coincide with stated post-secondary goals.”
Q&A with WPHS Principal Kevin Burr
Q. How do you negotiate these programs with the various education providers?
A. It can be tricky since every institution has a different set of rules to play by. But we have experts here at the high school who have been working with the early-college-options program for more than five years. And we, as school administrators, know the adaptations that can be made to curriculum or certifications to comply with the different requirements. We have strong relationships with UCCS, PPCC, Metro Denver and other universities that also help to navigate the waters successfully.
Q. Are all of these programs ready to go or will some be phased in? Do you have more programs waiting in the wings?
A. The expansion of the early-college program here at the high school has been ongoing for the past several years. All of the options described … are already in place with more than 125 students (junior and seniors) participating.
There are additional offerings in the wings – we have no intentions of stopping here. We are working with the younger high-school students to identify their interests and are planning to add more options and curriculum choices in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 school years and beyond.
Q. What criteria must be met by the students to take advantage of the programs?
A. Students enrolled in college-level courses must meet all prerequisites including a college-placement exam if required, complete college enrollment paperwork and, in some cases, pay associated college fees.
All coursework must be applicable to earning a degree or certificate and credits earned are transcripted through the partner college or university and should be transferable to most colleges and universities across the country.
For example, for the concurrent-enrollment classes, where the students get high school credits that meet the college entrance requirements, students must meet specific SAT scores or an ACT or Accuplacer scores.
For the dual-enrollment courses, WPHS has agreements in place with Metro Denver or another university to transcript college credit for high school classes. More details can be found online at https://wpsdk12.org/wphs/hs-early-college-options.
Q. What are the benefits for students who are trade-school or military bound?
A. There are a variety of other options, including internships and Pro-Start, in place for high school students who are non-collegebound. The WPHS does not offer a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program. More details on non-collegebound options can be found in the high school course curriculum guide online at https://wpsdk12.org/wphs/hs-programs.
Q. What are the benefits to the community?
A. We’re excited to be able to provide early-college education to the students in our small rural town of 8,000 people. We are offering some of the same types of programs available to kids who live in larger college towns. We are also helping parents, guardians and eligible high school juniors and seniors to save some hard-earned money by enrolling in classes at local colleges and getting college credits, while still attending high school. It’s a win, win!