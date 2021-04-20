After serving for more than eight years on the Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Education, board president Beth Huber has resigned.
“I’m proud to have served,” she said at the monthly board meeting April 14. “It’s time to step down as a district director.”
She thanked the teachers and staff for all their efforts and thanked the other board directors for their support, especially during the COVID year.
The thanks were mutual as directors expressed gratitude for Huber’s help getting them through tough times. Interim Superintendent Linda Murray thanked Huber for helping her transition from assistant superintendent to the interim position while the district searched for a new superintendent.
In other business, Brian Gustafson, director of business services, said there are about 50 bills either passed or pending that affect education in the state legislature. Legislators are working on 2021-22 school finances but the long version of the bill is several weeks from completion, he said.
The General Assembly is in the process of approving a mill levy “correction.” According the House Bill 21-1164, the Taxpayers Bill of Rights was incorrectly interpreted for school district mill levies for tax years 1994 – 2006. Mill levies were erroneously reduced in school districts that had obtained voter permission to keep and spend revenues “in excess of that (TABOR) property tax revenue limitation” (a process also known as “De-Brucing”).
Education funding is caught at the intersection of the state’s School Finance Act and TABOR. A correction was instituted by a 2007 statute that was initially ruled unconstitutional by the Denver District Court. In 2009, the Colorado Supreme Court overturned the district court ruling.
With the passage of HB21-1164, which has been approved in the House and is awaiting a second senate vote, the Colorado Department of Education would be directed to allow mill levies in De-Bruced districts, 139 of the state’s 174 districts, to climb to where they should have been at a rate of 1 mill per year.
“This is a complicated issue,” Gustafson said. “The final hearing is April 21 and I’ll be keeping an eye on it.”
Other bills under consideration include online student protection, regulating how medical marijuana will be given to students with prescriptions, compensation for school board members and extending the deadline for training to teach reading.
“Twenty-five hours of training is required for teachers who teach reading but we’re just now getting the course work,” Murray said. “The training affects our eligibility for reading literacy funding and this will give teachers more time to complete the requirement.”
A letter read during public comment indicated that one or more parents were concerned that Woodland Park Middle School students are being taught a curriculum that aligns with the Black Lives Matter movement. There were also questions about why the public isn’t allowed to attend board meetings in person.
Huber asked that parents bring their concerns to the teachers first and then to the principal. If the issue isn’t resolved, it then goes to the district superintendent.
Regarding public attendance at board meetings, Murray said COVID-19 numbers are up again and limiting in-person access to board meetings is a safety measure. “The meetings are available live (and recorded) on YouTube,” she said. “We’re just trying to make it to the end of the school year without another shutdown.”
Additionally, the board approved several resolutions including one that designates May 3-7 as Teacher Appreciation Week and another that adopts Specific Budget Resolution No. 4, setting aside $304,512 for the district’s reading-curriculum update.
The funding will come out of the fund balance and there will be no new debt, Gustafson said, adding, “This way we’ll have the money available when its needed.”
During “Reports,” Murray announced that student assessment testing is nearing completion and that the state will not use this year’s test scores for school accreditation purposes. “Too many students across the state are missing the tests this year,” she said.
Summit Elementary School has been on a different timeline from other district schools, but changes to transportation will allow Summit students to be picked up and dropped off at the same time as other students, Murray said.
Also, because of difficulties hiring qualified preschool teachers for each of the district’s elementary schools, WPSD plans to open an Early Childhood Center at Gateway Elementary School for all preschool students. Details are still be worked out, she said.
Board Director Nancy Lecky announced that Pikes Peak Rotary has raised more than $2,000 to buy gift cards for needy district families. Also, Kristine and William Hensley donated $2,000 to the gift-card fund in memory of their son Jaden, who attended Woodland Park Middle School in 2019.