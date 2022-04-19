The Woodland Park School District Board of Education revisited a Memorandum of Understanding between the district and Merit Academy, at its meeting last week.
Superintendent Mathew Neal introduced the subject at the April 13 meeting, explaining that there is no connection between the MOU and the charter school contract.
Director David Illingworth, whose wife, Katie, was on the Merit Academy Board, said the academy had already gone through the application process and there is no need to make it go through it again. However, he said he understands why the previous board denied the academy’s application.
Circumstances have changed, as Merit is already a successful existing school, Illingworth said.
Director Chris Austin, who was on the board in December 2021 when the Merit application was denied, said that without a new application he has no way of judging how successful the academy is. “This is not a question of commitment or competency,” he said. “We’re setting a precedent in the state and on doing our due diligence or not. We shouldn’t shortcut the process.”
Illingworth said bringing the academy into the district as a charter school will increase enrollment and per-pupil funding. Austin didn’t see it that way.
“Students will stay with Merit Academy whether it remains a contract school or becomes a charter school,” Austin said. “The Woodland Park School District will not benefit in any way. Your argument doesn’t hold up.”
Illingworth responded, “You didn’t vote to approve (the academy’s application) despite the advice or your own consultant.”
Austin replied that he is not on trial.
When Illingworth accused Austin of never visiting the academy, Austin said, “It’s not about me but we can make it about me if you want.”
“This was a rigged game,” Illingworth said. “You denied them, but they came back. Your actions show that you would never approve them.”
During this exchange, Board President David Rusterholtz used his gavel several times to bring the audience to order.
In the end, the board overcame Austin’s opposition and approved the MOU for a third time.
It had previously been approved in a Jan. 26 special meeting of the board, and again at the Feb. 9 board meeting.
Director Gary Brovetto asked Neal and the district’s financial team to work on compensating district teachers with a $7,000, across-the-board pay raise, which would bring their salaries in line with the state average.
“We need to attract and retain the best and brightest teachers to increase enrollment,” Brovetto said.
“To do that we need to offer competitive wages. You need to find a way to do this, even if you must sacrifice something.”
Finance Director Brian Gustafson and Del Garrick, executive director of human resources, said they will research the issue and bring a report back to the board.
The board also approved sharing Colorado Open Records requests with directors.
“We need to know as much about this information as the public to help fulfill our public responsibilities,” Illingworth said.
“The board doesn’t have any say in what is released, but we want to be informed about what people are looking for.”
During public comments, Anne Marie Friesema, director of Student Support at Merit Academy, said the academy is the best school she as ever served. “The (Merit) board gives us whatever we need to help our students,” she said. “We have 70 students who get extra support, and their parents tell me they are thriving.”
Erin O’Connell, spouse of a district teacher, took issue with audience seating reserved for Merit Academy staff and parents.
“If you wanted to run for the Merit school board, you should have,” she said.
“You represent this district, please act like it. I appreciate Merit teachers and parents, but the board hasn’t created a safe place for our teachers. They don’t feel safe here. … You haven’t set the tone for a safe place for marginal students. To your credit, you haven’t banned any books or been openly discriminatory.”
Melva Harris said the reason there is so much unrest across the nation and locally is because society has eliminated prayer in schools.
District parent Angela Wolcott, speaking for her middle-school student son, Aiden, and her husband, Caleb, said they are withdrawing their two children from Woodland Park School District because the board has gone so far to the Right that the district is no longer safe for those who are members of or who support the LGBTQ community.
“You need to be courteous to all,” she said.
“Instead, you have a director who said the board needs to ‘divide, scatter and conquer’ and called teachers ‘the enemy.’ People in your position should have honor. Instead, you’re in the library picking out books to ban at the direction of your puppet master, Andrew Wommack, and attacking gays and gay rights. Each one of you owes my children an apology.”
Former board director Carol Greenstreet read a statement listing many District Governance Policies she says violated by the current board.
“I am concerned that in your post-election elation you believe that 60 percent of a 46-percent voter turnout, or 27 percent of registered voters, gives you the mandate to act without restraint,” she said.
Her statement ended with: “At a BOE meeting in February, one of the BOE members asked the attorney if these policies were legally binding. I don’t know the answer to this, but, as a citizen, my expectation is that these policies will be followed. It’s sad that doing the right thing is only viewed as staying within the law.”
The Governance Policies are available on the district website, wpsdk12.org.
Executive Director of Student Success Tina Cassens and Executive Director of Technology & Operations Miles Tuttle presented Executive Expectations 4 and 6 — “Interactions with Students/Parents/Guardians” and “Community Relations,” respectively.
The board reinstituted the Student Spotlight, which took a hiatus from meeting agendas during the pandemic.
Additionally, Two Woodland Park Middle School eighth-graders, Bella and Mark, spoke about what they’re learning in their Family and Consumer Science classes.
“In the national narrative, people are saying schools aren’t preparing students for the real world,” said Middle School Principal Yvonne Goings.
“That’s not true in Woodland Park. In our Family and Consumer Science class, they’re learning about child development, cooking, sewing, woodworking, how to fix a hole in drywall. Mark and Bella are here to talk about personal financial literacy.”
The two students have explored the process of getting a job — filling out applications and dressing for and practicing interviews.
They told the board they have learned how to shake hands, make eye contact, “Don’t show up late” and “Don’t lie on your applications.”
Through the Family and Consumer Science class, they’ve also learned about saving money, creating a budget, planning for retirement — which Mark said seems a long way away, renting an apartment, buying a car, caring for basic needs first, and maintaining their possessions.
Additionally, new Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler introduced himself to the board and the audience.
“That young man has no clue — retirement comes a lot faster than you think,” he said.
At the end of the meeting, the board adjourned into an executive session with attorney Melissa Barber of the Boulder-based law firm Caplin & Earnest.
Caplin & Earnest is taking over charter-school negotiations from Miller Farmer Law.
Attorney Brad Miller has decided to step away from negotiations, but his firm can still represent the district on other issues.