After the resignation of Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board President Beth Huber and Gwynne Dawdy-Pekron in May, the board finds itself two directors down. The June 9 board meeting was canceled for lack of a quorum and a special meeting was held June 23.
This was the first meeting to be held in-person in well over a year due to pandemic precautions. Directors Nancy Lecky (board president) and Chris Austin (secretary) were in the meeting room, while Corbin Graber attended over the phone.
During public comment, resident Georgell Demello asked the district not to sexualize or politicize the students.
Gene Harris asked the district to teach only subjects the children need to become successful adults. “They should only teach history as it has been accepted over the years,” he said. “No lifestyles, no sex education; that’s the parents’ job and shame on them for not doing it.”
In other business, Brian Gustafson, WPSD executive director of business services, jumped into the proposed 2021-22 budget. State statute requires districts to approve their budgets by June 30 of each year, but budgets can be revised until Dec. 31. Their fiscal year runs July 1 to June 30.
Gustafson explained how school funding works, including where the funds come from and how they are spent. About half of the district’s funding comes from local sources — property tax revenues make up about 40% of the funding, while the 1.09% sales tax typically makes up slightly more than 10%.
“The district is in strong fiscal health,” Gustafson said. “2021 wasn’t as dire as we thought it would be. Sales tax revenues are much better than we expected…. The shops have been packed.”
Ideally, he said, school funding should all be locally generated, but that isn’t how it works. Some funding is federal, especially in these days of COVID-19 relief. The school district also gets grants. The bulk of the funding, however, comes from the state, which is supposed to make up the difference between locally generated funds and the total program funding.
The budget document states that “the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Proposed Budget reflects a funded pupil count of 2,123.1 students established by the Colorado Public School Finance Act.”
District enrollment has been declining for several years but, because districts use five-year averaging, the pupil count isn’t as low as it could be, he said. So, while the per-pupil rate is $8,640, which is the highest it has been since 2017, this “raise” is offset by the declining enrollment, Gustafson said.
Per-pupil funding is also negatively impacted by the state’s Budget Stabilization Factor, also called the Negative Factor.
The proposed budget states that “the Negative Factor reduces the funding allocated for each school district in Colorado.” Since it was instituted in 2011 and including the 2021-22 fiscal year, the Negative Factor has reduced RE-2 funding by $26,626,881, in an effort to balance the state budget, Gustafson said.
With all revenues and expenditures taken into account, the 2021-22 revenues are projected at about $31.7 million and expenditures, including a purposeful spend down of a portion of its reserves, are projected at about $32.6 million.
The board unanimously approved both the Budget Appropriations Resolution 2021-2022 and the Specific Budget Resolution No. 1. The budget is available on the Fiscal Transparency link on the district website, wpsdk12.org.
The board appointed Kelley Havin, secretary to the board of education, as its election official for the Nov. 2 Teller County Combined/General Election. In August, if there are no candidates for the vacant director positions, Havin can cancel the election.
As is typical of most Colorado school districts, the board voted to cancel its July regular meeting.
New District Superintendent Matthew Neal was in the audience, but as he and his family were still in the process of moving into their new home he said he wasn’t ready for statements just yet.