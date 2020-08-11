August is typically a busy time for school administrators, but this year, making plans to reopen during the pandemic takes “busy” to the next level.
Steve Woolf, superintendent of the Woodland Park School District, is rolling with the changes and uncertainty that mark this year’s school planning.
The district has set an opening date of Aug. 25, a week later than had been originally planned, to help teachers and staff prepare for a unique return to teaching.
“We plan on bringing everybody back, who wants to come,” Woolf said last week.
There are three options for school this fall: In-person with masks, social distancing and cohorts; synchronous distance learning; and asynchronous learning, which is “basically homeschooling,” Woolf said.
Students who start in-person or remotely with the synchronous option can choose to switch out at month intervals. The homeschoolers cannot change their mind as they won’t be on the same page.
“Parents, it’s more than fine to keep your kids home,” Woolf said. “But if you want to switch options, make sure you’re in synchronous learning.”
For the 70% or so of the student body that has opted to return to school in-person, “I imagine we’ll start in Phase 3,” he added, referring to the district’s new set of five pandemic related stages that define levels of precaution.
Phase 1 is the most strict, meaning no in-person learning at all. Phase 5 is a return to pre-pandemic levels of safety. Phase 3 signifies in-person and “hybrid” learning options are available, with required face coverings and six-foot social distancing if students are in school. It relies on parents to commit to screening children at home for COVID-19 symptoms and to keep children home if there are any, and for students to learn in “cohorts,” or groups of students who stick together through the school day.
Cohorts at the elementary level will be 20 students or fewer while secondary students’ cohorts may be up to 25. “That way if a kid gets the virus, we don’t have to shut the whole school doen, we just have to shut that classroom down,” Woolf explained.
Rather than a full semester for each class, students will take four classes, each occurring two hours a day for four weeks “so we can knock out a semester’s worth in four weeks,” Woolf said.
School activities such as marching band and choir are not permitted until the school is in the fourth phase, where most students return to in-person learning. School sports are a different animal, with rules set by CHSAA. As of last week, football was moved to spring and cross country, softball and boys golf and tennis are permitted in the fall.
Masks are available for kids who don’t have them. The state is providing some.
“We did get some state funds for expenses,” Woolf said. Some of those funds have been used to purchase HEPA air filters for every classroom and office area.
Additionally, “we will try to get the kids outdoors as much as possible. Every one of our schools has a nice outdoor area.”
Transportation is also a challenge. School buses have an 80-person capacity that will be reduced to filling every other seat, but six-foot social distancing rules won’t be feasible. Instead, students from the same families will be grouped together, Woolf said.
“We still don’t know if we have enough buses to do in-town bus routes, so the Sheriff’s Office and police will help at crosswalks” so more in-town students can safely walk to school,” Woolf said.
The district is staggering school hours for different grades. Elementary students will start their day on the first bus at 7:45 a.m. and will be the last to return home, while middle and high school students will be at school from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “because secondary kids can probably be home alone at the end of the day, but elementary students cannot,” Woolf said.
The secondary students will have online requirements before and after the school day, he said, so they can meet the state’s 6-hour per day learning requirement.
Additional custodial staff have been added to provide extra cleaning throughout the day at all school buildings.
The teaching staff will for the most part be returning to school to teach.
“Fear is not covered by the FMLA,” Woolf noted, referring to the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 that require employers to provide employees with job-protected, unpaid leave for qualified medical and family reasons. “We’re going to take care of people. If we have some teachers who are afraid (to come to school), we’re going to have to do our best to make them not afraid. This virus a deadly thing. We have some teachers who are health-compromised.”
Woolf noted that communication with parents is being accomplished by letters, emails, videos and Facebook.
Instead of one point-person taking all the parents’ questions, WPSD has “put together coaches and ambassadors to handle calls so one person doesn’t have to handle 2,500 calls,” Woolf said.
The bottom line is, Woolf said, “Kids will show up and well do the best we can, like we always do. Our kids need to see their teachers and vice versa. School is where the kids come to be seen, heard and loved. I’m glad we’re giving kids a chance to come back.
“We serve a different purpose than just educating. And it’s hard to connect on Zoom.”
Woolf added, “It will be a challenge for some kids to wear a mask. I mean, 5-year-olds ... good luck!”
For additional information and the latest school updates, Woolf recommends visiting the district’s website, wpsdk12.org.