Although the entire Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Education discussed the Facilities Use Agreement with Merit Academy Charter School at a special meeting on June 1, ultimately it was up to Board President David Rusterholtz to decide.
His and Superintendent Mathew Neal’s signatures were the only ones required on the district’s side of the document. The final agreement draft was posted May 27 and questions were solicited through Memorial Day.
The draft and a revised anticipated timeline are posted on the district’s website, wpsdk12.org, under the District Charter Information tab.
The agreement expires in three years. As the expiration date gets closer, Neal said there will be new discussions and negotiations based on what has and hasn’t worked.
Without a signed agreement, Miles Tuttle, district director of technologies and operations, can’t move forward with seeking bids for the work that must be done before the academy can open at the middle school in August. As it is, Tuttle said the timeline for completing the critical parts of the project is “optimistic.”
The community submitted 60 questions. Duplicate questions were deleted and those asking for similar information were consolidated. District Public Information Officer Lindsey Prahl directed some of the questions at the Merit Academy Charter School board, others to Tuttle and the rest to the district board.
Merit Academy Board President Nicole Waggoner, board member John Dill and Chief Action Officer and Director of Development Gwynne Pekron fielded the first question, which was about the lease in the school’s current location and its capacity.
Waggoner said all planning for staying in the Gold Hill Square South location and leasing more space stopped when academy representatives toured the middle school in March.
Toward the end of the meeting, Neal asked Waggoner to think about a Plan B. He said it’s possible that the middle-school building won’t be ready by August, considering the short timeline, supply-chain issues, and hiring a contractor at short notice.
Tuttle fielded questions about plans, not only for construction at the middle school but also other capital projects, for which about $2 million are already allocated. He said those projects will be completed as scheduled.
Both district and academy staffs are consulting with engineers and LKA Architects, which designed the middle school, to determine a list of critical projects that must be completed by August. The rest of the work can be completed after hours without disrupting classes.
Brian Gustafson, business services director, said construction costs are projected at $112,000-$220,000, but he expects they’ll be around $150,000, all of which will be Merit Academy’s responsibility. The district will use its fund balance to complete the work and recover the debt from the academy’s monthly per-pupil payments from the state.
Questions were also fielded about the layout of shared spaces, which some said seemed to favor the academy. Tuttle said WPSD will retain 70% of the space, leaving 30% for Merit.
If either school outgrows its space, space allocation can be revisited, Tuttle said. He noted the district still owns portable classrooms.
Tuttle added that WPSD middle school students won’t lose programs. The reconfiguration even supports new Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) programs.
Merit will use the same key, keycard and security systems used by the district. Start and end times will be staggered to relieve parking-lot congestion. There will be designated parking areas for each school.
A few questions were about whether data show a benefit to the district, or if data supports the board decisions to authorize the facilities-use agreement. Director Chris Austin said he isn’t aware of any such data.
Director David Illingworth said there is enrollment data showing current district enrollment at 50% of capacity, which is likely to fall to 30% within the next five years.
“Taxpayers see taxes go up and enrollment go down,” he said. “They’re paying for empty space.”
Illingworth added that the results of the November election were also a kind of data that showed the community’s overwhelming support of the Merit Academy Charter School.
Cooperative Strategies, the consulting firm that is working on the facilities master plan, conducted a survey, which Austin cited. The survey concluded that 70% of respondents favored doing nothing about enrollment. It asked respondents questions about school consolidation but none on Merit Academy.
People don’t want to consolidate schools to fix the underutilization problem, but the board must act, Illingworth said.
“How can we justify taxes on empty buildings?” he asked. “Merit Academy and the middle school sharing the building is a band aid. It doesn’t fix the problem in other school buildings. … We either increase enrollment or we close a school. Merit Academy offers another choice.”
There were also questions about the charting and facilities-use agreement process. Austin said the board didn’t follow the legal process. Illingworth said it did.
Five people signed up to speak during public comment.
Erin O’Connell, who is married to a teacher, said no middle-school teachers favor sharing their school are afraid to voice their opinions.
“You sit up there and smirk, but signature-gathering (for a recall election) starts tomorrow,” she said to the board.
Kimbriel Morris, who said she represents concerned parents, asked the board how it dared to post the draft agreement late on a Friday evening before a holiday.
“Also, it would have been nice if you had invited the town to your town hall,” she said, referring to calling the special meeting at short notice. “Your meetings are scheduled when there are other activities going on in the district. You are forcing parent to choose between watching their kids perform or attending a board meeting. Please respect other district activities.”
Lisa Mullin, a Merit Academy parent, said she is concerned about the behavior of opposers. “Merit staff, parents and kids are being harassed,” she said. “You should be embarrassed to demonstrate such hate and division. Merit Academy has shown grace during these challenges — our children are watching.”
District parent Stephanie Merl said the board gave away the middle school. “What does ‘the best interests of our children’ mean to this board?” she asked.
Melva Harris said, addressing the board, “You have been insulted, harassed and lied about. I hope people come to know that hatred toward the board is hatred toward our children. Is it jealousy? Is it fear? We need to raise the bar.”
During final board comments, Austin said he isn’t arguing that Merit Academy should never use district space, but he feels the timing is off.
“We should wait until the district has finished its capital projects,” he said. “This will give the academy and the district the opportunity to work together without a compressed timeline.”
Illingworth said the facilities-use agreement is satisfactory. He doesn’t favor further delay.
Director Suzanne Patterson said the opposition is arguing over 27% of a school. “The middle school is not going to fall apart if we do this,” she said.
Rusterholtz said he would sign the agreement, but only on condition that the academy and the district work together in “good-faith collaboration.”
“The board needs to know that no child will be left behind — that there are no second-class kids,” he said.
Neal and Waggoner agreed this collaboration is already happening.