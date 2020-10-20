With $1 million in annual grants, the Woodland Park School District has initiated programs to help students overcome issues that affect social and emotional learning.
The focus on mental health began two years ago under the direction of Tina Cassens, WPSD Director of Secondary Schools, who followed guidance outlined in the district’s strategic plan.
“That’s why we went after all these grants because we realized we couldn’t do the social/emotional component with the staff we had,” she said. “We’re at a beautiful ratio of about one team-support serviceperson to 100 kids. The recommendation is one to 250 students.”
Last month, the district received a $170,000 annual five-year grant to offer substance-abuse programs for students. Awarded by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the grant targets Teller County as an under-resourced high-needs community.
“Our hope is that we can help a lot more kids,” Cassens said. “That’s good because we’re in some crazy times right now.”
The grant is three-pronged. “I know we’ve talked about substance abuse but now we’re specifically going after programs that work,” Cassens said.
For fifth graders, the grants fund “Keeping it Real,” which includes the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, in partnership with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodland Park Police Department.
“The hope is that the kids get a positive connection with our law enforcement,” Cassens said, adding that Deputy Joe Peppley, the school resource officer at Summit Elementary School, is the DARE instructor. “He is just so great with the little guys; they love him.”
For middle-school students, “Media Ready,” looks at substance abuse and social media. “We’re connecting the messaging the students are getting through social media about substance abuse,” Cassens said.
For ninth-graders at the high school, the health curriculum will include “Project Towards No Drug Abuse,” which has been slow to start due to the pandemic.
An additional program, Sources of Strength, is a peer program where high-school students are trained to help middle-schoolers lean into their strengths. “The program is evidence-based but it was built to help prevent suicide,” she said. “The program helps kids tap into their strengths and resiliency.”
Another aspect of the grant from the CDPHE’s Office of Behavioral Health is 2Generation, where the district partners with Community Partnership Family Resource Center to offer parenting classes.
Aside from theses programs, students received an energy boost when the school doors opened. “You can tell the kids are so glad to be back and reconnecting,” Cassens said. “It’s just part of being a kid; they have this natural need to socialize and be together.”
For students who remain home and for those who have experienced trauma, the support team reaches out through video or home visits with counselors and social workers.
The grant-funded programs include collaboration among organizations such as Community Partnership and Teller County Mental Health Alliance. “They in turn share with the schools in Cripple Creek,” Cassens said. “We are hoping by our influence we can trickle out to the whole community.”