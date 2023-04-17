The Woodland Park School District outlined a bonus structure for the coming school year, including both retention and new-hire bonuses.

As part of the retention bonuses, full-time employees returning to WPSD will receive $1,500, while part-time employees returning to the district will receive $750. The bonuses will be included in their September paychecks.

As part of the new-hire bonuses, full-time employees new to the district whose start date is effective on July 1 will receive $1,500, while part-time employees with the same effective start date will receive $750. The new hire bonuses will similarly be included in their September paychecks.

All new and returning staff are eligible to receive incentive pay, except for district office leadership, according to the WPSD.

In other news

WPSD Interim Superintendent Ken Witt at the April 12 Board of Education meeting recognized Bill Phalen, who was promoted to principal of Woodland Park Middle School effective next year.

In addition, the board unanimously approved a resolution to declare May 8-12 as Teacher Appreciation Week.

Witt also presented the board with a redistricting of director districts. The main criteria used in the restricting were roughly equal populations in each district, well-consolidated district boundaries that reflect current geographic clusters to the extent possible and the preservation of current director resident districts.

Witt highlighted that the redistricting only impacts director districts, not articulation districts for students. Articulation districts determine which elementary school students attend, and that will not change. Director districts are for the purpose of elections, representing the districts in which three directors must live. There are also two at-large directors.

A motion was made to approve the redistricting map and passed unanimously.

Witt provided greater detail on the sixth-grade reconfiguration that is planned for next year. As the Courier has reported, the WPSD recently decided to relocate the sixth grade from the middle school to its elementary schools.

Details around sixth-grade intermural sports and extracurricular activities are currently being worked out among the respective principals. One change includes the introduction of lockers for sixth graders at elementary schools, which could require some construction.

According to the latest study, the WPSD’s facilities utilization hovers at an average of around 55% for elementary schools. With the new K-6 structure plus the addition of universal pre-K, utilization will be closer to 65%. Witt said that this shift will also provide much-needed room at the middle school.

Lastly, WPSD academics are in line with state performance, but Witt believes the district can do better.