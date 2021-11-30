Alexandra “Alex” Burkert worked with Mike Perini at Perini and Associates in September, learning the ropes to become the Woodland Park School District RE-2’s new public information officer.
“Mike started with the district about a year ago,” she said.
Burkert is from Dallas, but people who meet her wouldn’t know that from her lack of an accent. Maybe that’s because her father is from Chicago and her mother is from Steamboat Springs. Her parents and two younger sisters still live in Texas.
She is new to working in Woodland Park, but she isn’t new to Colorado. In 2015, while a senior at Texas State University, she took an internship with the United States Olympics Committee, now the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
She majored in public relations and international studies and was one of the lucky interns hired after graduation to work at USA Wrestling in Colorado Springs. Her job there translated well into what she does for the school district — writing press releases and articles and updating social media.
“Working for a nonprofit allowed me to hone my ability to multitask and built confidence,” she said. “I learned how to create and plan events — the logistics — and build on my journalism skills. I love to communicate with people, to have real conversations.”
A passion for communications was one of the draws for taking the job with the district.
“I went to high school in a school district (in Dallas) that had 60,000 students,” she said. “This is a positive difference, getting to know the teachers, the students and the community. I get to tell the district’s story every day. It’s changing all the time.”
In fact, Burkert was excited when she first saw the district’s enrollment numbers. She said that while some look at these numbers as a negative, she saw them as an opportunity.
“I’m excited to help connect the community to the district,” she said. “This is a two-way street. It’s a special time to cultivate partnerships.”
Her day starts with a “litany of emails.” Then she’s out at the schools taking photos and updating the district’s social media. She tries to spend an equal amount of time during the week at each school.
“I might be at the high school taking photos of students baking and next I’m at Columbine Elementary School where students are creating a bird sanctuary,” she said. “This is not just another school district, it’s a district steeped in tradition. … I love getting to know the students. They’re so ready to talk.”
Burkert is still learning about the Woodland Park community and its rich history. Already, when she forgets to take off her name tag, parents are greeting her in grocery stores and telling her how the staff and faculty changed their children’s lives for the better.
Coming to Colorado and Woodland Park when she did means she was able to enjoy one of the area’s most colorful autumns in years.
“I love driving up the (Ute) Pass and seeing all the color,” she said. “I thought I wouldn’t have any problems with the elevation since I lived in Colorado before, but boy was I wrong.”
Acclimation for Burkert, she daid, is taking a little longer than it would for full-time Woodland Park residents. She and her wife of three years live in Fountain. Her wife is stationed to Fort Carson and is a wrestler in the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.
According to the U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website, the program “allows top-ranked Soldier-athletes to perform at the international level while also serving their nation in the military. Our members train and compete throughout the year — and aim for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”
“We’re steeped in the Olympics,” Burkert said, adding that her wife’s athleticism means she will probably stay at Fort Carson for many years.
“I’m really looking forward to getting to know the area,” she said.