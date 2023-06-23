Woodland Park School District Celebrates Academic Achievements and Excellence Across Schools

The Woodland Park School District announced achievements by two of its schools.

According to the district, Woodland Park High School earned the Marzano High Reliability Schools Level 1 certification, which recognizes a commitment to establishing a "safe, supportive and collaborative culture" as the foundation for student success.

"By addressing and evaluating day-to-day school operations, WPHS ensures a keen focus on student achievement," the district said in a press releasse.

The Marzano HRS program uses a research-based five-level hierarchy along with other indicators to transform schools into proactive organizations prioritizing student success.

"By utilizing the HRS framework and indicators, WPHS can achieve sustained, positive, and significant impacts on student achievement," said the district.

Ther district also said the Class of 2024 at WPHS set an all-time high SAT mean score of 1022, surpassing both state and national averages by 33 and 67 points, respectively.

The Class of '24's SAT math mean score of 496 falls just four points short of meeting the Colorado Benchmark for Career and College Readiness (CACR), comparatively, the state mean score falls 16 points lower than the CACR benchmark.

Their Evidence Based Reading and Writing (EBRW) mean score of 525 exceeds the Colorado Benchmark for CACR by 55 points. These achievements underscore WPHS's commitment to providing a well-rounded education that prepares students for success in all areas.

Only 22% of students met college board benchmark expectations in 2017, while the class of 2024 now boasts 68% meeting EBRW benchmarks and 44% meeting Math benchmarks.

"WPHS has witnessed a significant shift in student outcomes over the years," the district said. "These percentages surpass state and national averages, showcasing the commitment of teachers and administrators across the district in fostering academic growth and ensuring the success of WPHS students."

Gateway Elementary wins governor's award

Gateway Elementary School received the 2022 Governor's Distinguished Improvement Award, recognizing the school's progress in meeting and exceeding academic growth expectations, as evaluated by the state's school performance framework.