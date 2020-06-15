Just about every school district in the country is facing budget cuts because of the economic downturn related to coronavirus shutdowns. Woodland Park School District is no exception.
At the WPSD Board of Education’s June 10 meeting, Director of Business Services Brian Gustafson presented the latest of several draft budgets for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which starts on July 1.
“We came into the year thinking the next budget would be flat,” he said. “COVID-19 changed that. … We don’t know how COVID will affect us.”
Because the per-pupil payment from the state is down from $8,171 to $7,737 and the student count is also down from 2,316 to 2,264, the district is looking at a $1.6 million shortfall. Property taxes, which usually come out in June, are delayed this year and sales tax revenues are also down.
There is enough money in the district fund balance, which is a reserve in the general fund that can be used during an emergency, to make up next year’s shortfall but that will likely not be an option in future years. The fund balance should cover district operations for at least 90 days.
“We need to prepare for a long period of economic disruption,” Gustafson said. “We don’t know what the plan is for fall and we don’t know who and how we will count students if we have to go back to distance learning.”
He said some questions are still unanswered because the Colorado General Assembly, which is usually not in session by this point in the year, was looking at a School Finance Act last week, with had plans to approve it by June 12.
“This current year per-pupil funding was the best it’s ever been,” he said, adding that, since the Great Recession, the state uses a ‘negative factor’ in its school funding formula. In the past decade the state has withheld about $25 million in funding from the district. “The negative factor was decreasing but now it will double to $2.4 million.”
In these uncertain times, the district has frozen all capital projects except those that have already been paid for or are grant funded.
“We will fix things that break, but that’s about it,” Gustafson said. “We will bring together our stockholders this fall to start working out ways we can balance our budget. We can’t keep using our fund balance, and there are some parts of the general fund we can’t touch — TABOR and multi-year obligation funds — for example.”
The district has received $218,000 for COVID-19 relief through the U.S. CARES Act, with strings attached, and $1 million from the COVID Relief Fund that has fewer strings but must be used by Sept. 31.
“Grants always have strings,” Gustafson said. “There might be another small pot of money from the state.”
The budget, which represents a 5% reduction, must be adopted by June 30.
In other business, Superintendent Steve Woolf reported that the district will soon start offering activities for kids. There will also be an area in the high school dedicated to the WP College, where students can get college credits through dual credit options or through low-cost online courses offered by state colleges and universities.
Woolf had a few words for Woodland Park City Council members who have talked about the possibility of closing the Woodland Aquatic Center.
“We have a symbiotic relationship with the city,” he said. “The district traded land for the use of the pool for programs and our parents have put a lot of money into the pool (through donations).
“Closing the pool would show a lack of integrity on the part of city council, especially after 70% of voters approved it. For those who want to close the pool, it’s just political grandstanding.”
He warned that there could be recalls if they succeed in closing the pool.
Director of Human Services Del Garrick spoke about district staffing. The district has lost 34 classified and 32 certified staff members, representing about a 25% turnover. Certified staff includes teachers and others employees who must be certified or licensed, everyone else is a classified employee.
“The need to relocate is the No. 1 reason people leave,” Garrick said.
Six positions are on hold and salaries for eight positions will depend on grant funds. Filling other positions will be more difficult this year because all the job fairs the district relied on for recruiting have been canceled.
In his legislative report, Woolf said, besides working on COVID funding and the School Finance Act, the state legislature is also working on a policing act.
“Body cameras on School Resource Officers could be a privacy issue for our young students,” he said.
As usual, there will be no regular school board meeting in July.