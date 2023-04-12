The Woodland Park School District has made security a top priority for the coming school year. WPSD Vice President David Illingworth II was present at the April 6 city council meeting, where he shared how the district is “laser focused” on securing school facilities and keeping the community’s children, teachers, staff and professionals safe.

Illingworth began by emphasizing the horrific school shootings that have transpired across the nation, including a recent one at Denver East High School. While the Denver school board has had a love/hate relationship with their law enforcement, that is not the case in Woodland Park.

“I believe that our law enforcement is something that is sacred to this community,” said Illingworth, a career prosecutor who comes from a family of police officers. “I believe they are essential to maintaining our safety and maintaining our way of life.”

He went on to share that, unlike Denver, Woodland Park would be very pleased to have a police officer in every school “making sure that our most vulnerable, our most precious treasures are protected to the best of our ability.”

However, therein lies the security challenge. Unlike Denver, Woodland Park doesn’t have the luxury to pass a resolution to have an SRO in every single one of its schools. There simply are not enough officers between the Woodland Park Police Department and Teller County Sheriff’s Office to post an officer in a full-time capacity at all six schools or at every event.

While the district and law enforcement are all of one mind on this issue, they say their hands are tied. Indeed, police officers are the district’s first choice, but they want maximum safety and security no matter what.

“I continue to hope our law enforcement partners are able provide more officers to protect our schools, and I would strongly support all efforts to hire, equip and place more officers in the community,” Illingworth told the Courier. “But until that becomes a viable option, I will work to ensure WPSD schools are nonetheless protected against any who might seek to do harm to children, including through armed personnel.”

Positive Trends

Illingworth also highlighted the positive trends that are unfolding in the WPSD, chief among which is robust growth. The number of full-time students has gone from 1,800 to over 2,000, making it one of the only districts in the Pikes Peak region to be expanding.

“While everybody else is going down, we are going up,” said Illingworth.

One of the ways that Woodland Park has been able to achieve this is by chartering Merit Academy, which expects to more than double its student body to 370 full-time students in the coming school year.

The district is also focused on growing academic performance. To this end, Illingworth shared how they have been rededicating resources toward ensuring they are not only hiring and retaining the best teachers but also following the best curriculum with a focus on seeing objective academic performance improvements under Superintendent Ken Witt.

Public comment segments of the WPSD meetings have been intense of late, with more people desiring to speak than there is time available. One of those residents, Lorraine Merl, addressed the city council because she has yet to be selected out of the WPSD’s name pool. Merl came to express her disappointment with the decisions that are being made at the school board level and to say she doesn’t feel students are being heard.

The WPSD said another way it is looking to benefit the community is through an expanded pre-K program, presenting greater flexibility and opportunities to families. Next year, universal free pre-K will be available at all three elementary schools — Summit, Columbine and Gateway.

The WPSD will also be participating in the free meals program that was passed by Colorado voters last year.

“You show up, you want a meal, you get a meal. End of story,” said Illingworth, adding that no parent gets billed. The state of Colorado reimburses the school district for the number of meals served to the city’s children.

Next year, bus service will be available at all Woodland Park schools, including Merit Academy, at no additional cost to the district. The district is also hoping to expand bus service so that buses will carry kids to any school in the community, not just the one that’s closest geographically to where they live.

“We are competing with those districts down in Colorado Springs for our families. This is a choice state; we’ve got to be able to offer the very best, so the families up here send their kids here, where their tax dollars are being collected,” Illingworth stated.