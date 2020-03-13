The coronavirus was on the minds of Woodland Park RE-2 School District board members and staff at the March 11 board meeting.
“There’s no coronavirus in Teller County, so far, but we’re being careful,” said District Superintendent Steve Woolf.
On Thursday the district announced that all district schools would be closed from March 16-30 for “deep cleaning” as a precaution. Spring break is March 23-27 and classes are planned to resume on March 31.
On Friday, Rampart Library District followed suit, citing the closure of its Woodland Park and Florissant libraries during that same time period, library director Michelle Harris told The Gazette.
Colorado requires schools to provide students with a minimum number of classroom hours. This season’s higher than usual number of snow days has already pushed the schools up against that minimum; an additional closing will likely require the district to ask the state for a waiver.
Other subjects were also discussed, including the Summit Learning Platform. Laurie Pester handed out a letter that outlined issues she and many other parents have with the platform.
She said self-directed learning is not appropriate for middle-school-age children. She warned that if the district continues to use the platform for its core science, math, English Language Arts and social studies it could face a mass exodus as families move their children to districts that don’t use the platform.
Martha McIntyre said children get inspiration from human educators. She and Pester requested that the learning platform to be added to the April 8 board-meeting agenda.
Board President Beth Huber said a lot of research went into bringing the platform to Woodland Park.
“The SLP is the basis but it’s not our total program,” she said. “It has been modified to fit the district’s needs.”
Penny Vetter, the district’s new staff wellness coach, introduced the board to her programs designed to keep staff physically and mentally healthy. Vetter has a background in art therapy, fitness and stress reduction. Programs she has introduced include yoga, morning stretches, a pottery studio and a listening ear.
Board Director Nancy Lecky suggested that Vetter offer small rewards to increase participation. Vetter also has resources for staff members whose problems go beyond a listening ear.
For updates on districtwide closures, visit the district website, wpsdk12.org.
The Gazette's Jennifer Mulson contributed to this report.