By Norma Engelberg
Woodland Park RE-2 School District Superintendent Steve Woolf’s message is, “We’re doing everything possible to keep our students and teachers safe.”
On Aug. 25, students will return to schools with air purifiers in every classroom and office, smaller classes or cohorts that will stay together through the day, masks, no sports and clubs and lunches in their classrooms. This is what the district is calling a Phase II, soft opening.
No one wants to go to Phase I, a complete shutdown and a move to all-online learning, Woolf said at the Aug. 12 district Board of Education meeting.
“We keep track of the rolling COVID-19 averages and for the past two weeks they’ve been going down,” Woolf said during an interview after the meeting. “We’ll open with Phase II and if the numbers keep going the right direction we could quickly move into Phase III.”
Phase III would bring all students back to school but still with no clubs or extracurricular activities. The only sports available right now in either Phase II or III are golf, tennis, softball and cross country.
“There’s a reason the (Colorado High School Activities Association) canceled sports until next spring,” Woolf said. “They’re expecting another COVID-19 surge this winter and, of course, there’s also flu season, which tends to hit us pretty hard.”
Although, he added, all the precautions the school is taking against the spread of the coronavirus could also prevent the spread of the flu.
If all goes well this winter, the school might be able to move into Phase IV, which would bring back clubs, sports and swim lessons.
Phase V is back to normal with a caveat, “Any normal we have will be a new normal,” Woolf said.
There are other options for parents besides in-school learning. They might decide to enroll their children in synchronous-online learning, in which students would spend their days online with their teachers and classmates.
They could also decide to go with the district’s online curriculum, which doesn’t include class time and can be accomplished from anywhere at as any time of day.
“About 5% of our parents have chosen the online curriculum for their children,” Woolf said. With an enrollment of 2,200 that’s about 110 students.
There are also options for at-risk teachers to teach online classes.
“We have teachers with physical difficulties who can still teach virtually,” he said. “It’s interesting how brave our teachers are. They are now front-line workers. We’ll help them in any way we can.”
Most teachers and staff members get 12 sick or personal days each year, he said. There is also the sick bank, which Human Resources Director Del Garrick explained is for certified employees, mostly teachers, for several years. Starting this year, there is also a sick bank for classified employees. Those who sign on agree to donate two of their annual sick days to the bank can draw on extra sick days if/as needed.
Woolf also spoke about the various federal, emergency-sick-leave options, including options for teachers who might suddenly have to become family caretakers or go into medically-ordered quarantine.
Also, “We need to keep track of who is in the buildings,” Garrick said. “Teachers and staff will have to scan a QR code when they enter or leave each day.”
At the board meeting, Woolf emphasized the need for vigilance on the part of parents, asking them to take their children’s temperature every morning, keep their children home if they are sick and get medical help, including testing, as quickly as possible if necessary.
“We know there will be exposures,” he said. “We don’t have enough resources to check student and staff temperatures every day. We’re counting on parents to do their part.”
If there is an exposure to someone who tests positive, the cohort system is designed to keep the entire school from having to shut down. Unless the exposure is widespread, only the particular cohort will have to quarantine.
“We might also need to move back to an earlier phase,” Woolf said during the interview. “It all depends on the numbers, not the numbers in Denver but the numbers here in Teller County. I hope people behave.”