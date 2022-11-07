WOODLAND PARK • This year, the theme for National Red Ribbon Week was "Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free." That is precisely the message Woodland Park School District staff and students mirrored during last week's Red Ribbon Week school activities.
Red Ribbon Week is held every October and is a campaign to aid in drug prevention by bringing awareness to the harmful effects of drug use, particularly in teens and young adults. WPSD participates in this campaign annually through meaningful, educational and engaging activities throughout each building. The district aims to make staff and students aware of harmful drugs, help students identify their trusted adult(s), recognize their strengths, learn how to monitor their feelings, and find healthy ways to help them when stressed, overwhelmed or sad.
When asked how Summit Elementary celebrated, Principal Katie Rexford shared, "We had a special announcement every day, we had spirit dress-up days, and staff shared inspirational videos throughout the week."
As for Columbine Elementary, the school focused on healthy and trusting relationships. Throughout the week, each student could fill out a request slip to have their photo taken with a trusted adult. This conversation was presented to students in September when School Counselor Mrs. Lasiter-Read talked about the importance of every student having a trusted adult, and the school wanted to follow up with fun photos. Columbine filled up a bulletin board outside the lunchroom with pictures of students next to their trusted adults. In addition to this activity, Columbine staff and students also partook in spirit dress-up days to celebrate Red Ribbon Week.
Like the other elementary schools, Gateway Elementary had spirit dress-up days for its staff and students to participate in, along with a pumpkin decorating contest, pumpkin walk and costume parade.
Spirit days were a common theme throughout the district and consisted of staff and students dressing up as what they want to be/do after graduation, wearing red, a twin/group day where students matched with their friends, book character day, and Superhero day, for which most students dressed up as one of their parents!
Woodland Park Middle School's week of festivities began with "Chalk the Walk," where students wrote affirmations and anti-drug messages in chalk on the sidewalk.
Thanks to help from the district's partners at Community Partnership, the week continued with developing self-care plans. By mid-week, the students were doing yoga with district Health and Wellness Coach Penny Vetter, decorating water bottles with stickers, spinning a wheel to learn more about the dangers of fentanyl, and exploring protective factors. On Friday, students dressed in their Halloween costumes while the building held its first pep rally in two years; for 6th and 7th graders, this was their first pep rally at WPMS. The students danced, sang karaoke, played carnival activities and had a pumpkin decorating contest.
WPMS Principal Yvonne Goings expressed the importance of participating in Red Ribbon Week when she said, "it is vital our students understand they matter. Learning about healthy choices, knowing who their trusted adults are, and understanding their strengths empowers our students to positively impact our community."
At Woodland Park High School, Family and Community Liaison Kayla Joiner organized Red Ribbon Week festivities by providing Red Ribbon Week BINGO during lunch. This game of BINGO was focused on building and/or identifying protective factors for each student with each square they completed. Protective factors are anything that helps buffer stress (trusted adults, healthy activities, etc.) that decrease the likelihood of risky behaviors, including substance use prevention. Students could set goals, identify trusted adults, write compliments to other students, create self-care plans, and more.
Mrs. Joiner described what last week meant to her, "Often, students don't recognize how resilient they are or the strengths they possess. Last week provided a great opportunity to have meaningful conversations with students about their strengths and how they can make it through hard times. It was also great to educate students and have honest conversations about the risks of fentanyl. Last week was a great opportunity to connect with staff and students in such a fun and positive way."
The district recognizes the extraordinary work that went into these activities, and is incredibly proud of our staff. Each activity was carefully considered to ensure our students enjoyed celebrating a drug-free life. Seeing many of our students participating in the activities and genuinely enjoying themselves while learning more about fentanyl and other harmful drugs was heartwarming.
Visit www.redribbon.org to learn more about Red Ribbon Week and how to help encourage and educate the youth in our community through drug prevention activities.