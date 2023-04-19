The Woodland Park School District will not be participating in a mental health assessment program spearheaded by the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment.

The WPSD Board of Education at the April 12 meeting passed a resolution to oppose a Colorado bill that introduces mental health assessments for grades six through 12. They believe that House Bill 23-1003, introduced by the Colorado Legislative Session in early 2023, overextends its reach. Some residents opposed the decision.

HB 23-1003 in its latest form has replaced mentions of assessment with screening, a process that would involve a questionnaire distributed to students to identify signs of mental health concerns. Those results would later be reviewed by a “subject matter expert,” according to the bill.

However, the WPSD wants no part of it, stating that the bill “seeks to usurp parental/guardian authority of their minor child(ren) by interposing the state as a surrogate decisionmaker.”

At the meeting, WPSD President David Rusterholtz emphasized the importance of parents being the ones in charge of their child’s mental health. He also recognized teachers and the administration for their role in students’ lives.

“We partner with the parents to help them…and stand behind the teachers to help them with that,” said Rusterholtz.

The resolution is important, he added, to block big government from taking charge of the mental health of the city’s children.

WPSD Vice President David Illingworth II agreed, noting the importance of a “constitutional body to adopt resolutions of this type to help weigh into the legislature as they consider bills of this sort. It is important for them to hear from local officials as well as parents.”

Several community members spoke out in defense of the House bill, sharing personal stories.

In a unanimous vote, Director Mick Bates, Vice President Illingworth, Director Suzanne Patterson and President Rusterholtz voted to approve the resolution to oppose the mental health assessment bill. Director Cassie Kimbrell was absent from the meeting.