Making good on a promise announced earlier this fall, Superintendent Mathew Neal has directed the district to conduct a comprehensive external review of the district’s use of the Summit Learning/REAL Platform in middle and high school.
This external review will take a close look at the platform, which has been a point of contention with district parents and was brought up several times during the four recent Woodland Park School District RE-2 candidate forums. The district has hired consulting firm, School Leaders to the Core – Strategic Leadership for Learning and Leading and three external consultants: Jennifer Klein, Barbara Friedlander, and Heather Wayson Wilson.
“The Woodland Park School District community will have an opportunity to engage with the team for this review,” Neal said.
Klein directs Leadership Development in the Aurora Public School District and previously served as the Deputy Instructional Superintendent for Innovation in the Denver Public School District.
Friedlander is a nationally board-certified special education teacher and is a learning and achievement specialist in Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland. She has a master’s degree in special education from the University of Maryland and more than 30 years of experience in teaching and learning.
Wilson has 15 years of experience in research, analysis and data visualization in prekindergarten through 12th-grade education. She was a secondary special education teacher in the state of Virginia and currently manages several program evaluations in a large suburban school district.
More information about Klein, Friedlander and Wilson is available on the district website, wpsdk12.org.
The three consultants are conducting a three-day comprehensive site visit, which started Nov. 1. The visit will include classroom observation, meeting with focus groups and interviewing staff, students, parents and community members. They will also look at school and community culture and will review school policies and procedures, school data, implementation documents, teacher training, and survey results.
The district website states that the review will continue through the next few weeks, indicating that, while the consultants will conduct their part of the review for only three days, community members will be able to participate in other ways, including filling out a survey at bit.ly/3Blp5Lz. The survey link is also available on the district website.
Review and survey results, “Strengths and Opportunities for Growth,” will be posted to the distict website by January and will be shared with the school board, leadership team, district and school accountability committees, and school shared decision teams to be used in future planning.
Noted strengths will be preserved through future initiatives and the opportunities-for-growth part of the report will be used next spring for planning the 2022-23 school year.
“We look forward to sharing our practice with this team and learning from their insights,” said Neal. “We hope all families will take the time to provide valuable feedback through the survey.”
Any questions regarding this process and opportunities to provide feedback may be directed to Jennifer Klein, Lead Consultant, at JenniferKleinCO@gmail.com.
Information about the Summit Learning/REAL Platform is available at summitlearning.org.