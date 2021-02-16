WOODLAND PARK • After winnowing through about 20 applications, the Woodland Park RE-2 School District board chose eight semifinalists in the first round. After virtual interviews, they chose four finalists.
The following names were announced at the Feb. 10 virtual school-board meeting:
• Andrew Burns – Director of Talent Acquisition, Pueblo School District 60, Pueblo
• E. Ted Knight – Assistant Superintendent, Douglas County School District, Castle Rock
• David MacKenzie – Superintendent, Gilpin County School District Re-1, Black Hawk
• Mathew Neal – Superintendent, American Creativity Academy, Hawally, Kuwait
School Board President Beth Huber said the final interviews will be March 5 and 6.
“After that, we’ll come back with a decision either for one of the candidates or that we’ve decided to start over,” she said. “The March 10 school board meeting will probably be too soon for an announcement.”
In other business, Finance Director Brian Gustafson said the state legislature has only been in session for three days but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been busy.
“They’ve been working on the supplementary budget and getting their quiver of bills together,” he said. “Once they reopen on Feb. 16, they’re going to make up for lost time. Already, more than 50 bills have been reviewed for fiscal notes.”
Bills that could affect the district include a possible restoration of funding for COVID-19-related enrollment losses and more funding for rural schools.
The Colorado Measures of Academic Success testing might be paused or eliminated for this year, Gustafson said.
Acting Superintendent Linda Murray said a pause wouldn’t be helpful. The testing takes place over three 90-minute sessions, can’t be administered remotely and districts need 95% student participation to keep their accreditation.
“Do we want to lose that much class time when we’ve already lost so much?” she asked. “We have other tests we can use to assess our students.”
Other bills could require civics education, single-use, plastic-product management, standardized school-resource-officer policies and the allocation of enrollment slots for military dependents.
“They’re also looking at reimbursements to families using remote learning,” Gustafson said. “This would cover the cost of obtaining or upgrading their internet connections or computers, for example.”
Murray said the state has created new graduation standards. “This year, seniors will not only have to meet the credits requirement but they’ll also have to pass selected assessment tests to prove they have the skills they need to succeed.
“As of this month, 92% of our seniors have met this new standard and the rest have several months to catch up,” she said.
Murray also announced that teachers and staff are being vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Two weeks after their second shot, if a student in their class tests positive, the class will have to quarantine but the teacher won’t,” she said. “They’ll be able to help out in other classes.”
All parent-teacher conferences were virtual because of COVID-19 restrictions and the the district will have an upgraded virtual enrollment process ready for spring enrollment, Murray said.