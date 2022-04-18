Hours after the April 13 school board meeting in Woodland Park, one of the newest members, Gary Brovetto, delivered a letter of resignation to the Woodland Park School District administration office. Immediately afterward, he provided a copy to The Courier.
He said the resignation was effective April 14. However, it is not official until approved by the board in a public meeting.
In the letter, Brovetto said, “I believe there is a large silent majority of teachers and staff who come to work every day and feel good about doing their best to positively affect the lives of our future leaders. They sacrifice a lot and don’t ask for affirmations. I want them to know that I highly admire them and am grateful for what they do. They are heroes.
“I, however, believe there is a small, highly vocal group of people who have created a problematic, hostile, and even toxic stressful environment which makes it difficult for many to be highly effective and content. I wish for this small group to discover what they are telling themselves that makes them feel so angry, and bitter and malevolent.
Brovetto wrote that he “can no longer continue in this highly stressful hostile environment to be effective as a board member.”
At the February school board meeting, a Woodland Park School District student and a parent spoke during public comment about a talk Brovetto gave to middle school students on the topic of government. During that talk, the speakers alleged that Brovetto made insulting remarks about students who have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or are on the Autism Spectrum.
His response, as reported in The Courier, was “I’m competitive and not politically correct. … I say what I mean, but my mind can be changed.”
At the March school board meeting, Brovetto read a written statement into the record, in which he stated that he went to the school to have a casual dialogue with students. His primary goal was to assess the experiences students had with the Summit Learning Platform.
“This is where I made a 30-second comment, out of a 40-minute dialog, expressing my concern that students who have been diagnosed with ADHD or Asperger’s may have difficulty with the Summit Learning Platform,” Brovetto said.
After speaking about his son, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and is also bipolar, Brovetto said, “Let me be clear, my comments were not meant to be demeaning or derogatory toward those afflicted with ADHD, autism or Asperger’s. I feel terrible about the misunderstanding.”
Brovetto was elected in November to serve a four-year term representing the school district’s District D within Gateway Elementary School boundaries.
He was part of a slate of four “conservatives” who won seats on the board that included David Rusterholtz, current school board president, David Illingworth II, current board vice president, and Suzanne Patterson.
Brovetto previously served on Woodland Park City Council for three years and was a mayoral candidate.