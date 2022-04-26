The Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Education finds itself in the position of finding a replacement for school director Gary Brovetto, who resigned April 14 after serving almost five months.
Brovetto and three other new directors, who ran as conservative cohort, were elected to the board Nov. 4 and sworn in on Nov. 19.
At a special meeting April 20, Board President David Rusterholtz read Brovetto’s letter of resignation into the public record. Brovetto cited, as a reason for resigning, the physical and mental stress of dealing with “a small, highly vocal group of people who have created a problematic, hostile and even toxic environment, which makes it difficult to be highly effective and content.”
Brovetto contrasted this group with the “large silent majority” of teachers and staff who come to work every day, make sacrifices and are heroes.
He didn’t name any names, but called the smaller group “angry and bitter and malevolent, … I need to mitigate this chaos and get back to some equilibrium of order because it affects my health and wellbeing.”
Brovetto’s resignation did not become official until it was accepted by the board at last week’s meeting. Board Vice President David Illingworth pointed out that accepting the resignation started the clock for appointing his replacement.
District Superintendent Mathew Neal briefly outlined the process. Brovetto represented the Gateway Elementary School Director District, which means any applicant for the position will also have to live within these boundaries. The opening will be posted in The Courier and on the district website, wpsdk12.org, for two weeks.
Applicants will submit letters of intent, which will be submitted to the remaining board members for review.
“After you’ve reviewed the letters of intent, we’ll invite them in to a regular or special meeting for interviews,” Neal said, adding that these interviews will take place in public — not in an executive session. “The soonest we can appoint a replacement will be four weeks but, by law, we have 60 days.”
If the board can’t decide on an appointment within the legal deadline, the board president will make the pick.
Illingworth asked if the district maps have been updated, which should be done every 10 years. Neal said now would not be the most appropriate time to do that.
“My advice is to wait on that until we have a full board,” Neal said.
While this meeting lasted barely 40 minutes, several recent board meetings have been longer than four hours. Rusterholtz presented a draft resolution that would allow the board to vote on no more than two 30-minute meeting extensions when meetings run past 10 p.m.
Rusterholtz received several other suggestions, including scheduling executive sessions at the beginning of meetings, cutting back on the number of board reports and agenda items, scheduling more but shorter action meetings and having regular town-hall meetings devoted exclusively to public comments.
At first, the board wanted to make this a board policy amendment but decided keeping it as resolution makes it easier to try out for several months without setting the changes in stone.
“It’s more advantageous to have a resolution we can revisit,” Director Chris Austin said.
The draft resolution was tabled to the next special or regular meeting. The board could discuss it at a work session, but wouldn’t be able to act, unless they post a special meeting for the same night.
All regular and special meeting agendas must be posted at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.