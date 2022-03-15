Since Gary Brovetto, David Illingworth, Suzanne Patterson and David Rusterholtz were elected the Woodland Park School District board in November as a conservative front, some in the community have questioned their actions. The four joined incumbent Chris Austin on the board.
While some consider the new board a pathway to retaining students, others predict a student flight to other districts.
An emails written in private in December by school board vice president Illingworth to school board president Rusterholtz added fuel to the fire.
Parent Erin O’Connell, who has taken an activist role in opposing the new board, obtained Dec. 9, 2021 and Jan. 29, 2022 emails written by Illingworth through a Colorado Open Records Act request and posted both on a public Facebook page March 4.
The Jan. 29 document was an email exchange between Illingworth and WPSD Superintendent Mathew Neal that described the Woodland Park Education Association’s “open warfare” against the school board and called for Neal to take action.
Within minutes of being posted on social media, the emails went viral. (The emails, obtained by The Courier, are available to read in full attached to the online version of this article at pikespeakcourier.com.)
In the email written Dec. 9, Illingworth wrote, “Some ideas for next week’s agenda. My idea is that chartering Merit should be our immediate priority, but it might be good to move the ball forward on some other things. This is the flood the zone tactic, and the idea is if you advance on many fronts at the same time, then the enemy cannot fortify, defend, effectively counter-attack in any one front. Divide, scatter, conquer. Trump was great at this in his first 100 days.”
Asked for comment on the “enemy” email, Illingworth told The Courier via email, “No fair reading of the context supports that idea. I was simply describing a political strategy. To say otherwise would be like saying that if I describe a chess strategy for defeating an opponent, that means I think my wife is my “opponent” just because I play chess against her. That’s pretty silly.”
Rusterholtz, to whom the Dec. 9 email was addressed, said, “I absolutely would not have said it that way. But I don’t want to throw anybody on the team under the bus. I feel like we’re a team.”
He added, “I hate the situation we’re in right now. I never expected this to be so challenging.”
Yet Rusterholtz says he’s committed to moving ahead. “It’s frustrating; my goal is to build trust and relationships with the teachers who are there because of passion about their role in education.”
In building trust, however, Rusterholtz said he is mindful of keeping the promise made to the voters who elected the four new directors. The four, who emphasized their “conservative” values, were supported and funded, in part, by the Teller County Republican Central Committee.
The four based their campaigns on a platform that the WPSD schools would not teach critical race theory.
To this, Illingworth responded, “You can’t just check the course syllabus and see if there’s a class called CRT. Like many parents, I was shocked and appalled to read Columbine (Elementary) teacher Peggy Wallace’s editorial in the Colorado Sun on March 7, 2021, where she proudly proclaimed teaching the Black Lives Matter movement to her kindergarten class as part of her goal to ‘combat the ignorance and hate that has roots here’ in Woodland Park. Parents pulled their kids from her class because kindergarten teachers have no business teaching inappropriate politics to innocent 5-year-olds. So, it can happen here, and we were elected to make sure kids are getting an education, not a political indoctrination seminar.”
In reaction to the emails, Jon Hunsby, a parent, wrote a response and sent copies to 80 recipients, including The Courier. “First off, I do not want this board near my children,” he writes. “I would plead for each of you to begin listening to the advice of Mr. Austin and Mr. Neal (Mathew Neal, WPSD superintendent). They pleaded with the board to consider the implication of the decision that was made to issue access cards (to board members for access to all school facilities). Obviously, this is a controversial issue and alluding back to Mr. Illingworth’s released emails, this feels like the ‘flood zone tactic, and the idea is that if you advance on many fronts at the same time, then the ENEMY cannot fortify, defend, effectively counter-attacking at any one front. Divide, scatter, conquer.’ The fact that my family and that my CHILDREN IN THE DISTRICT are considered the ENEMY is terrifying.”
Hunsby then refers to the district’s opt-in/opt-out policy for parents prior to classroom discussions about controversial issues. “I feel I would like to exercise my option to opt-out of board member visits for my children,” he writes.
O’Connell helped organize a protest before the March 9 school board meeting. “We are organizing to show that ‘We are not the Enemy.’ This is in direct response to David Illingworth’s email saying how he wanted to ‘divide, conquer and scatter’ his enemy as he was talking about creating a board meeting agenda,” she said.
The hostility from the board is creating an environment that makes it difficult for teachers to teach and for students learn in WPSD schools, she said. “The frustration with the school board has led well beyond teachers at this point. I have had many parents join with me in trying to ensure the board acts in a transparent, legal and ethical manner.”
According to O’Connell, the protesters March 9 included community members, business owners, grandparents, and people who originally voted for the conservative board. “Many people are seeing the way that the new board members are acting and are horrified at the things they do and say,” she said.
Asked what he feels his mandate is from the voters who elected him, Illingworth responded, “We were elected in a landslide to reverse the cratering enrollment numbers that have bled this district for more than a decade, and to provide families real educational choice in Woodland Park. By listening to the parents who choose where to send their kids to school, we can better provide welcoming educational opportunities to attract families back to our schools.”
When contacted by The Courier for his response to the emails, Neal declined to comment.