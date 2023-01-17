The Woodland Park School District’s Board of Education gave the green light to a new curriculum standard before a full and boisterous room on Jan. 11. A Resolution to adopt a social studies standard dubbed American Birthright passed unanimously.
American Birthright, published by the Civics Alliance, arrived on the district’s radar after fresh standards were adopted by the state board of education in November. Interim Superintendent Ken Witt, who was formally welcomed by Board President David Rusterholtz at the meeting, emphasized that the new standard is just that — a standard, not a curriculum.
“This just establishes a framework to make certain that we cover a robust, thorough presentation of social studies across all the grade levels. There has to be some standard in place. The board ... has reviewed and feels this is a superior standard to the one that the state board passed, and it’s entirely within your purview to choose a standard,” said Witt, adding that it does not dictate the curriculum.
Meanwhile, Board Vice President David Illingworth II pointed out that even before Witt’s arrival, Chief Academic Officer Tina Cassens said the district would be looking at modifying the social studies curriculum and courses for the following school year because of the changes made by the state BOE. “So that’s always been on the table,” Illingworth said.
Illingworth continued that the “standards are necessary,” particularly considering the mission, values and board purpose statement that was adopted. Director Cassie Kimbrell similarly noted that the resolution fits with the district purpose statement.
Rusterholtz, agreed with his peers, saying that American Birthright “certainly goes with our district purpose statement,” adding that there were some things that troubled him in the new standards that came down from the state.
“I think anyone that reads your board purpose statement would agree the proposed American Birthright standard is better aligned with the WPSD purpose and core beliefs,” said Witt, triggering murmurings from the crowd.
Witt further described a chief hallmark of the standard set, saying the architects took a standard set from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, comparing and contrasting it with that of other states, to form a “thorough and balanced standard that includes all of the major issues and topics in social studies from … those experts’ view.”
The discussion around American Birthright drew heightened emotions from the crowd of teachers, parents and students. At one point, two attendees began speaking loudly and out of turn, in response to which Rusterholtz requested they leave the premises. He warned that he would call the police and followed through with that threat. Officers arrived on the scene in minutes. After the disruption, the meeting was paused for a 10-minute break before resuming.
Prior to the ruckus or the vote, several attendees took the microphone during a public comment period. Among them was Meghan Desmidt, a small business owner, parent of an 11th grader and spouse of a WPSD teacher.
Desmidt pointed out that the board’s agenda containing an action line item for a social studies academic standard resolution was added on Jan. 9. With little information posted about it, it didn’t become apparent until Jan. 10 that the standard was American Birthright, she added.
Desmidt challenged the board on whether they had canvassed the teachers in the district to hear their thoughts on the standard. She then quoted one of a trio of standards defined on American Birthright’s website: “A ban on political activism. The 9-12 civics curriculum should contain exclusively academic instruction and should ban any form of political activism with no credit for and no encouragement of service learning, civic engagement, action civics or any related activity.”
In response, Desmidt offered her apologies to the Kiwanis, Scouts, young Republicans and student council.
Rusterholtz later shared that he always liked action civics, but it isn’t what it used to be. He described the things he once appreciated about action civics, like participating in local government, working with different parties on elections, volunteering for election days, campaigning, etc., saying he has since come to learn that “the meanings of things have shifted.”
Chase Wood, a junior at WPHS, also joined the public comment lineup. Wood called what he described as changes to the curriculum and policy as lazy, considering the “real issues that students and teachers are having at the high school level.” He described a mental-health crisis among the students, worsened by inadequate resources for those who are looking for help.
Wood questioned how students were supposed to learn from their mentors when teachers were forced to stay up past midnight writing grants to ensure their programs continue. He implored the board to speak with their teachers to learn the resources they have and don’t have, saying they’ll find a “glaring disparity between those two.” In his opinion, any talk of curriculum or policy is meaningless if teachers are lacking textbooks or the ability to provide for their own classrooms.
Khurshid Rogers, a parent and substitute teacher in the district, also weighed in, expressing her concern and lack of understanding of the resolution. She learned of the American Birthright standard on the day of the meeting, leaving her with little time to read and understand what it entails.
In her first impressions, Rogers described American Birthright as being oriented toward American Exceptionalism and 1776, neither of which she is personally aligned with. She pressed the board on whether information on the resolution was available and she missed it, saying that she likes to be informed. Despite the board’s commitment to transparency, she said she was left feeling in the dark about the resolution, calling the process “rushed” and “closed off to input.”
She further asked the board to expound upon the ramifications of adopting the standard, how the resolution might impact her students’ choices and whether alternative social studies classes might be offered as a choice. Rogers pressed the board for more information on whether the standard would be applied for grades K-12 and if it would directly impact the content being taught to her middle schooler, requesting an opt-in, opt-out feature.
After the meeting, Rogers told The Courier she was “very disappointed” that her questions were not answered” by the board.
In a press release, WPSD stated that it “does not anticipate extensive changes to the current curriculum,” nor does it plan changes to AP course content. The district said it sees no immediate impact on current graduation requirements.