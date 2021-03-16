WOODLAND PARK • The Woodland Park RE-2 School District Board of Education named Dr. Mathew Neal as its finalist for superintendent at its March 10 meeting.
The decision followed months of combing through applications and conducting interviews to find a successor for Steve Woolf, who agreed to a contract termination at the end of November after an incident involving his arrest for driving under the influence in August.
After announcing Neal’s finalist status, the board went into an executive session to discuss contract negotiations.
A Colorado native, Neal currently serves as superintendent of the American Creativity Academy in Hawalli, Kuwait. According to his bio on the school’s website,
“Neal grew up in the United States and graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi College followed by a master’s degree in his home state of Colorado. His doctoral studies have been completed at the University of Southern California, where he has lectured and trained teachers and administrators in educational leadership and theory.”
School Board President Beth Huber said that once Neal’s contract is approved and signed, there will be a public introduction. When the board named the four semifinalists for the role in February, Huber thought the new superintendent might not be named before the March board meeting.
“We moved fast, but we still have a lot to do,” she said. “If everything goes as planned, we’ll have a special board meeting (March 15) to approve the contract. We set (March 17) as a backup date if we need a little more time.”
Once the contract is approved, Neal will start his new job in July, at the beginning of the district’s 2021-22 school year.
“He’s living in Kuwait, so he has quite a move ahead of him,” Huber said.
In other business, Brian Gustafson, district Director of Business Services, gave a legislative update, pointing out some of the many bills being discussed that will affect Colorado schools.
“We’re one month into the legislative session, which could go into July,” he said. “The School Finance Act must be finished in June. There are tons of bills, more than 50 are education related.”
Items on the table include restoration of funding for enrollment loss and funding for rural schools. A mill levy equalization bill would correct a mistake the Colorado Department of Education made when, years ago, it set how mill levies are collected.
This correction will be accomplished over a 19-year period. “We have to get to 27 mills to correct that decades old mistake,” he said.
Other bills to watch include school board compensation, educator recruitment and a possible civics-education requirement
Additionally, there could be some changes to the Colorado Measures Academic Success testing. The legislature has introduced HB21-1161, which would limit the amount of testing for grades 3-8. The State Board of Education supports the bill but whatever the state decides, it will have to get a waiver from the federal government to implement.
There isn’t much time, Interim Superintendent Linda Murray said. Without a federal waiver, CMAS testing will start soon after spring break. This is not a test that can be conducted remotely and it takes time out of the limited amount of classroom time available before the school year ends, she said.
Last year’s PSAT and SAT tests were canceled due to the pandemic, but students were allowed to take the tests in September and October. Tests for 10th, 11th and 12th graders in the district will go on as scheduled in April. Murray said these tests can be completed in a single morning and the results return quickly.
“Comparing last fall’s results to the 2019 results has shown substantial gains,” she said. “We’ve seen nice growth given the challenging times … We need to assess our graduates early enough to help them.”
Regarding faculty and staff COVID vaccinations, Murray said more than 400 vaccination invitations were sent to all district employees. More than 225 have been vaccinated and many have had both doses.
Murray also told families to be on the lookout for online spring enrollment.
Also, Woodland Park High School Principal Kevin Burr and assistant principals Karen Hamlow and Cindy Gannon presented WPHS Early College Offerings.
The slide presentation covered Early College Options for high school students in 16 Advanced Placement classes, Concurrent Credit at Pikes Peak Community College, Dual Credit at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Metro State University and 16 Career Start vocational programs, including certification in automotive, culinary arts, fire science and zookeeping.
“Many of our kids can get 24 college credits on our campus,” Burr said. “They have to pay tuition for some programs but at a significate savings.”