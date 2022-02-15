At the Feb. 9 Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Education meeting, Director Gary Brovetto presented a draft of revised district vision and mission statements. However, before he could make his presentation, he defended himself against accusations made during public comment.
Several parents asserted that earlier in the month, while Brovetto was supposed to be talking to middle school students about government and the U.S. Constitution, he spent most of his time talking about the district’s Summit Learning Platform. They also accused him of making derogatory remarks about students who have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, are on the Autism Spectrum or are from the Middle East and Asia.
Brovetto didn’t deny making the derogatory remarks and said he spoke about the learning platform because the students were asking questions.
“I’m from Queens, just two blocks from where President Trump lived,” he said. “I’m competitive and not politically correct. … I say what I mean, but my mind can be changed.”
About an hour later, during the final public comment period, Savannah Roshek, who serves on student council and was in the classroom during Brovetto’s talk, said he is “not trustworthy,” that he twisted what students were saying and that he made rude and negative comments about students.
Final comments were made by Laura O’Connell, who teaches special-needs students. She said the students Brovetto allegedly insulted have fought against prejudice and misunderstanding all their lives and words can hurt.
“I can’t believe someone was able to walk into a building and say the things you said,” she said, addressing Brovetto. “Are you ashamed that happened? Just because you’re elected that doesn’t make you an expert. Please don’t come to our schools and damage our students.”
Getting back to his presentation, Brovetto said that because of his background in business, he wants to focus on the school district’s product.
“The district produces a product that will help the community improve its quality of life,” he said. “Our product is education, and our customers are parents. … Our product is students who are productive and independent citizens.”
His goals include giving parents an academic road map at the beginning of each year, covering what their students will be learning through the year as they get ready for the next year.
Another goal is to add the 1776 Curriculum, also known as the Hillsdale 1776 Curriculum, to the district’s lesson plans.
“We want our kids to know what it means to be an American,” Brovetto said.
The 1776 Curriculum is described on the Hillsdale College website, dc.hillsdale.edu, as “a complete collection of lesson plans for teaching American history, civics, and government to K-12 students.”
It was released last summer by the college as a result of President Donald Trump’s 1776 Commission. Hillsdale College was founded by an abolitionist in 1844 in Hillsdale, Mich. and has a campus in Washington, D.C.
Several publications praise the curriculum as classical education and deeply American. Others see it as a counter to Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project, which asserts that from its very beginning America was built on the backs of slaves.
A third goal, Brovetto said, is to increase WPSD teacher salaries, which he said are $7,000 below the state’s average annual teacher salaries.
Public comment wasn’t all negative. Some who commented praised the school board for its work. Gary Gonzales said before teachers are allowed to teach the Constitution, they should read it and be tested on their knowledge.
Several also commented favorably on Superintendent Mathew Neal’s Feb. 3 appearance on “Fox&Friends FIRST” to explain a policy he and the board are working on, with input from teachers, parents and community members, that would allow parents to opt their students out of learning about controversial subjects such as sexual conduct, graphic violence, profanity, drug use and “materials that may be polarizing along racial, ethnic or religious lines.”
If approved, the policy would roll out next school year.
The board’s one action item was the reapproval of the same Memorandum of Understanding between the district and Merit Academy that was approved at a special meeting Jan. 26.
Neal said most of the concerns member of the previous school board had about the original charter-school application, which led them to deny it, can be addressed during contract negotiations.
The MOU will streamline the process, but doesn’t obligate the board to approve the contract to bring Merit Academy into the district as a charter school. It does allow the academy to seek grants.
Executive Director of Student Success Tina Cassens presented Executive Expectation 3 – creating and maintaining a safe school environment. She went over all the steps the district takes to provide students, not only with a safe physical environment, but also with a safe mental and emotional environment.
The board accepted the presentation’s premise and findings unanimously.