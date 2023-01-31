The Woodland Park School District Board of Education at a Jan. 25 special board meeting took up a pair of budget resolutions.

Directors Cassie Kimbrell, David Illingworth II, Suzanne Patterson and David Rusterholtz, gave their unanimous support to the 2022-2023 Revised Budget Appropriation Resolution and Specific Budget Resolution No. 2, presented by WPSD Chief of Staff Del Garrick.

Before discussing revenue, Garrick shared changes in enrollment as of Oct. 1, representing the students WPSD has funded as of Oct. 1. Fiscal year 2022 saw a headcount of 1,833 compared to 1,796 in FY23, a decline of 2.1%. However, when you factor in Merit Academy students, the FY23 headcount rises to 2,127, an increase of 16% vs. FY22.

In 2022, the enrollment per funded pupil count was 1,738.5 compared to 1,679.5 in FY23, excluding charter school Merit Academy, a decrease of 3.5%. Factoring in Merit students, the FY23 numbers rise to 1,977 in FY23, a 13.7% jump vs. FY22 levels. As for per-pupil funding, this amount rose from $8,673.55 in FY22 to $9,155.80 in FY23, an increase of nearly 6%.

In terms of sales tax revenue, representing revenue to the district, data for FY23 is available through the first few months of the school year. This metric was trending higher vs. past years, except for November, which dipped below FY22 collections. However, Garrick expects sales tax revenue to recapture its momentum and climb above past years.

For FY23 all funds revenue, Garrick illustrated the difference between the adopted budget in June 2022 and the revised budget presented at the latest meeting across funds — general, risk management, food service, designated purpose grants (including auditorium upgrades), pupil activity agency, transportation and capital projects.

All told, the revenue figure in the revised budget is $29,214,300, an increase of $433,619, the most notable of which is in the general category at $364,983. Food service saw a decline of $215,935 due to a “significantly lower” participation rate, Garrick explained.

On the expenditures side, there was an increase of $1,018,850 in the revised FY23 budget across funds compared with the previously adopted budget for a fresh total of $33,417,740. Once again, the biggest increase is in the general fund.

Among the other highlights, the FY23 assessed valuation was down roughly $7 million, or 2.2% vs. FY22, a negative for valuation income. On the positive side, earnings on investments are higher than previously expected, with projections for approximately $120,000 compared with a previous call for $5,000. Garrick attributed this to a conscious decision to redirect funds from an equity-based system to one tied to interest rates, buoying results thanks to a rising rate environment.

WPSD is receiving approximately $24,000 from mineral leases and a higher-than-expected $49,943 in a forest allocation from the federal government due to protected land that can’t be developed.