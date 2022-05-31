At the May 18 Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Education special meeting, the board voted to add a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance to the start of each special meeting. The board customarily begins only regular board meetings this way.
At the May 25 special meeting, the moment of silence had special significance — Superintendent Mathew Neal asked for the moment in response to the fatal shootings of 19 young students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, May 24.
The board members said they want to meet with local law enforcement agencies to review district-building-security policies. The date for that discussion is yet to be determined.
Director of Business Services Brian Gustafson presented the preliminary draft of the fiscal year 2023 budget, which starts July 1. He expects revenues and expenditures to be around $32 million. The draft budget is available on the district’s website, wpsdk12.org.
The board will have a couple of weeks to read the draft over before it comes back in completed form on June 8.
Tom Weston, of E.Y.E Events, explained what a charter school liaison does. The liaison acts as a conduit between the charter school and the authorizer, in this case, Merit Academy Charter School and WPSD.
“We make sure each side follows the law and the conditions of the contract,” he said. “We clarify the topics you’ll be discussing. There are a lot of communications and a lot of negotiations.”
There are eight applicants to fill the board position vacated by Gary Brovetto. Interviews will be conducted, and a final appointment will be made in early June.
The board discussed not canceling the July board meeting, as it typically does. Instead of having a July meeting, the board voted to have two meetings in June. “We’re cognizant of everyone’s summer plans,” said Board President David Rusterholtz.
In other business, Rusterholtz acted to pull a discussion of the Woodland Park High School Civil Disobedience syllabus from the agenda.
Doing so didn’t stop several students and community members from defending both the class and its instructor, language arts teacher David Graf, during the public comment portion of the meeting.
High school student Chyanne Johnson said the class offers a rare opportunity to discuss personal beliefs without judgment.
“We’re speaking about cultures other than our own,” said another student, Morgan Wilson. “The civil disobedience class doesn’t encourage kids to break the law – it’s not teaching division. If we’re not taught history, things will get worse. If you cancel this or other classes, you’ll be taking education away from your students.”
Former WPHS teacher Jeanne Hygham taught Graf when he was in high school. “Even then, David was open to the beliefs of others,” she said. “He is a gifted teacher, and his civil disobedience course is a gift to our community. This is a popular course that reflects the discussions we have around our dinner tables.”
Community member and former teacher Kitten Walker asked the board to look at class-course hardcopy books when it reviews curriculum, not just at what is posted online.
Nate Owen, a math teacher and member of the Woodland Park Education Association board, said, “The WPEA wants to work in collaboration with you. Together we can get things done. I encourage you to support the civil disobedience class.”
Public commenters also spoke about the Merit Academy Charter School lease negotiations.
Parent Bode Wolin said the board has ignored the process for approving charter schools as laid out in state statutes and the process for seeking bids when a school building has unused space.
“You didn’t have a competitive bidding process,” Wolin said. “There might have been other organizations, including other charter schools, interested but you’ll never know. … Where are your conservative values?”
Khurshid Rogers, a member of the District Accountability Committee, asked directors to provide the community with an opportunity to express opinions on the lease before they approve it.
She said the timeline for renovations to Woodland Park Middle School needed for the academy and the middle school to share space is unrealistic.
“If the lease hasn’t already been agreed to, why did (Board Vice President) David Illingworth ask that the agreement be updated to five years instead of the customary two years?” Rogers asked. “Slow down, act ethically and please listen.”
Tina Albillar asked the board to post all school curricula online, in the name of transparency and to give parents an opportunity to see what their children are learning.
Samantha Peck, one resident whose name is on a recall election notice recently issued to certain directors, said the board continues to act illegally despite a recently issued injunction.
“We want people who are open minded, who are team players,” she said. “It’s an injustice to bring this (the civil disobedience course) up. If you had taken the course yourselves, there wouldn’t be so many divisions.”