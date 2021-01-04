The Woodland Park RE-2 School District Board of Education had a virtual special meeting on Dec. 28 to determine the fate of the Merit Academy Charter School’s application, which it denied.
The academy’s steering committee members — Nicole Waggoner, Jason Ledlie, Kimberly Porter and John Dill — submitted a letter of intent to the school district on Sept. 1, and submitted the application on Sept. 30. This gave the board 90 days to make its decision.
The application was reviewed by an independent reviewer, recommended by the Colorado Association of Charter School Authorizers, and the District Accountability Committee.
The board also held a virtual meeting on Dec. 9, which gave Merit Academy’s steering committee an opportunity to present information about the application, answer questions and get public feedback.
On Dec. 21, board members had the first of two special meetings but, after a lengthy executive session, did not make a decision at that time.
With the Dec. 29 deadline looming, the board met in another executive session and public hearing on Dec. 28. After deliberations, the board voted to deny the application by resolution.
The resolution gave a list of reasons for the denial, including:
Funding: The steering committee’s request for a grant from the Colorado Charter School Program was denied and the resolution states: “Merit’s budget did not identify secure funding sources for facilities. The budget lacks clarity regarding the expected overlap of facility rental for Year One and construction costs for transitioning from a leased temporary location Year One to a built long-term facility for an increasing student population and grade level add-ons beyond Year One.”
Facility: The academy doesn’t have a solid location for the lease of facility for its Year One operations and doesn’t have “an adequate detailed facility plan beyond Year One … The District was unable to determine if facilities beyond Year One are viable within the WPSD boundaries to meet the enrollment projections and the needs of students Grades K-10 and grades 11 and 12 for years two and three respectively.”
Leadership and management: The academy hasn’t submitted a clear operational plan for staff recruitment and training, curriculum training and planning and other start-up requirements. The board also felt that “the scope of taking on so many grade levels at one time as a startup presents a significant risk of not meeting the needs of all students.”
Access for all students: The resolution states that, as required by state law, “Merit fails to outline a program that will effectively serve academically low achieving students, especially low achieving students from low income and geographically remote locations of the Woodland Park School District.”
The resolution also states that, without offering transportation, it will be difficult for lower-income and rural students to attend Merit Academy. The academy’s application also didn’t specify how it would provide food services, especially for low-income students.
In answer to the school board’s objections, Merit Academy issued the following statement:
“The Merit Academy steering committee was disappointed to learn of the board’s decision and finds it regrettable that so many voices continue to go unheard. In the meantime, the Merit Academy steering committee continues to work closely with the experts who have guided them thus far and will be taking their feedback and recommendation into advisement. In a community where the need for expanded educational choice appears so evidential, a need that is unchanged by the WPSD board’s decision, advocates of educational choice seem to have a degree of work ahead of them.”
Waggoner stated in an email that the committee is working with a variety of experts including “a special ed expert, a charter attorney, a financial advisor and a mentor who has worked in the charter world for many years.”
She added, “The charter community is very supportive and we have been offered assistance from everyone we’ve spoken with. We feel that we have a solid leadership team in place to get this going. …We plan to address every point in (the school board’s) resolution for our parents and supporters, which we’ll post on our website, but need time to get that done properly.”
The website is meritacademybears.wixsite.com/info.