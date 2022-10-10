The Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Education called a special meeting on Oct. 6 to amend Governing Policy-7, which governs district accountability committees. They also amended the School Accountability Committee rules, which was a different prospect.
Each board member took turns reading the entire DAC policy. They emphasized the changes they wanted to make and reiterated what the Colorado Title 22-Education statutes say about who shall be appointed to a DAC. The minimum requirements include:
- At least three parents of students enrolled in the district public schools;
- At least one teacher who is employed by the school district;
- At least one school administrator who is employed by the school district; and
- At least one person who is involved in business or industry in the community within the school district boundaries.
The board increased these numbers to one parent from each school, including Merit Academy Charter School, and one teacher from each level of education — elementary and secondary. The “one school administrator” refers to the district superintendent or designee.
The statute states, “If a local school board chooses to increase the number of persons on the school district accountability committee, it shall ensure that the number of parents appointed or elected to the committee … exceeds the number of representatives from the group with the next highest representation.”
The parents must also reflect the student population, which could include race, free or reduced lunch status, English language learners, students with disabilities, etc.
The statute also includes contingencies for filling a committee when it is difficult to find people who want to serve.
The board reiterated what a DAC can and can’t do. DACs and SACs are advisory only and DAC powers and duties were taken directly from CR-22-11-302.
Powers and duties include:
- Recommending priorities for spending district funds.
- Advising the board on performance improvement programs, turnaround plans and other annual reports required by the state.
- Reviewing charter school applications.
- Advising principals on the use of assessment tools.
- Considering input from SACs.
- Using a variety of tools listed in the statute to increase parental engagement.
The board “shall consider these recommendations,” but is not required to follow them.
The DAC supports the board and doesn’t interfere with board decisions or with staff and superintendent duties. It isn’t responsible for personnel, transportation, maintenance, athletics, single-building issues, food service and technology.
The board changed DAC member terms to one year and up to four consecutive terms if the board renews their appointments.
Vacancies on the DAC were typically filled by members of an SAC, but now all vacancies will be filled by the board using an application process.
These changes were approved unanimously.
Board Treasurer Chris Austin said he didn’t have much of a problem with the amendments to the DAC rules, but certain changes to the SAC rules gave him "heartburn."
Most of the changes were in line with the statutes governing DACs, where applicable, but Austin said he had trouble with one major change. SAC members were appointed by each school principal, but now principals must submit a list of all applicants, along with their preference to the board, which has the final say on who will serve. Applications can also be made directly to the board.
Board President David Rusterholtz said that after serving on a DAC he appreciated the diverse opinions and different perspectives. He was referring to adding a high school student to the DAC. However, Austin took him at his word.
“This is a shift in power … You say, ‘I love diverse views’ but, on the other hand, you want people who align with your views,” he said.
Rusterholtz responded, “Diversity is good when we’re all united toward a common goal. The committees advise the board and principals — we get to choose the mentors we want in our lives.”
Austin said the board has also spoke about school leadership autonomy, but “this feels like you’re putting all your energy toward removing autonomy.”
Director Suzanne Patterson said these amendments are being made to create consistency. “There is no continuity between schools — each school is doing its own thing,” she said.
“I have zero issue with consistency and training,” Austin said. “But this feels like a seismic shift. I personally honor the principals’ relational knowledge of their SAC members.”
Rusterholtz said he wants principal input, but the ultimate decision belongs to the board.
Board Vice President David Illingworth II said these changes take power from the administrators and put it in the hands of the people who elected the board members who represent them. “It sounds like you don’t trust the board to make the correct decisions,” Illingworth told Austin.
“You are a reform board, no question, but you need to make clear what you want to change and why,” Austin said. “It sounds like you won’t be appointing people who worked on the recall.”
Director Cassie Kimbrell said, “If we don’t get input from principals then these (lists of applicants) are just names. It might be important for principals to tell us why they recommend this person — to provide us with a rationale.”
“A lot of people think the board is only going to appoint friends and cronies to the committees,” Illingworth said. “But committee appointments must reflect the student population.”
These amendments didn’t require a vote.
Over the next few weeks, the board will be developing its purpose (vision) and core values statement.