At the end of July, Woodland Park RE-2 School District Superintendent Mathew Neal will transition to a consultant’s role for the district. While he is still the superintendent, however, Neal shared his thoughts on searching for his replacement at a special board meeting July 6.
He listed seven hurdles the board will face in hiring his replacement and added options for the board to consider.
Among the hurdles is trying to hire a new superintendent “out of cycle.”
“Most superintendents are hired in February,” Neal said. “It will be a hard sell in July and August and the hiring pool will be much smaller.”
Another hurdle is the possibility of board members being recalled.
“New leaders will have a desire for a solid board,” Neal said. “They ask, ‘Is the board hiring today the one that I’ll be leading later?’ You might need to wait until the results of the recall.”
He added that the board should try to approve the hire of the new superintendent unanimously. “A candidate might decline your offer if the hiring vote was 3-2,” he said.
Neal also advised the board to involve the community, saying, “They won’t be making the hiring decision, but they will be able to give you advice.”
Neal’s suggested options addressed some of these hurdles.
First, the board could promote an interim superintendent internally. “I would support appointing Del Garrick and Tina Cassens to share responsibilities temporarily,” he said. “They’ve done it before, so they have the necessary experience.”
Garrick was the executive director of human services but has a new assignment. Cassens is the executive director of student success.
Alternatively, the board could promote hiring an interim superintendent from outside. They could either hire a permanent superintendent as quickly as possible or appoint a temporary superindendent and post the permanent position in November or December.
Neal also suggested that the board look at hiring a consultant with broad connections to help with the search.
“Whatever you decide, you’ll need to time to develop your ‘look fors,’” he added. “And you need to be quick, because in three weeks my signature on your legal documents will no longer be valid.”
Brad Miller, one of the district’s attorneys, said the board could also look at a nontraditional leader.
“We’re out of cycle, but there might be other types of viable candidates,” he said. “I represent a district that hasn’t had a superintendent for a couple of years. They use ‘matrix leadership.’”
He also pointed out that there are posting requirements for hiring a new permanent superintendent that aren’t required when filling an interim position.
Nate Owens, president of the Woodland Park Education Association, said he supports appointing or hiring an interim superintendent and posting the position in cycle. He also encouraged the board to seek stakeholder feedback.
The board voted unanimously to appoint directors David Illingworth and Cassie Kimbrell to a subcommittee, along with the district’s executive staff, to explore leadership options and bring suggestions back to the full board at a special meeting planned for the week of July 18.
Most of the board also expressed interest is amending the district’s vision and governance policies. “We need a vision,” Director Suzanne Patterson said. “We can’t hire a new superintendent if we don’t know where we’re going. We can search for a new superintendent and amend our policies at the same time.”
Board Secretary Chris Austin said the upcoming board retreat scheduled for August would be a good time to look at the district’s vision. “Policies support the vision, not the other way around,” he said.
On a different subject, Neal explained the change in Garrick’s status by first explaining what is happening in the district’s business services department now that its former director Brian Gustafson has moved on.
The district started looking for a new business services director in March, but the candidates who applied weren’t suitable, he said. The district opened a second search and hired a woman they thought would work, but she resigned after only five days on the job, Neal continued.
That is when Neal started to look at alternatives. These include having district accountant Mona Larsen take on the day-to-day aspects of the department after declining the directorship.
Garrick will transition out of the human resources department and into a new role as chief of staff. Neal stressed that this is a lateral move and not a promotion for Garrick. Among other things, Larsen will report to him, and he will report to the board.
In other business, WPSD Executive Director of Technology and Operations Miles Tuttle gave an update on planned and unplanned projects related to Merit Academy charter school and the Woodland Park Middle School sharing facilities.
Planned projects include installing new carpets in the high school and middle school, replacing signage and bleachers, landscaping, updating the buses and other vehicles, and installing the new playground at Columbine Elementary School after 10 years of fundraising.
Neal said this year’s graduates started fundraising for the new playground when they were in second grade.
“We always refresh our technology in the summer,” Tuttle said. “We’re moving the middle school STEAM labs and we’ve replaced 266 phones districtwide.”
The district has also increased its capacity to back up documents and installed 12 new security cameras and video storage systems.
“For many years, the district has been fiscally responsible, and now, with a healthy fund balance, we finally felt comfortable with releasing $2.6 million for upgrades,” Neal said. “We will spend more money on facilities in one year than we have in the past six years.”
Post pandemic supply and manufacturing chain issues are delaying some projects, Tuttle said. For example, the crash doors that will divide the middle school from the charter school won’t be ready for eight to 10 weeks.
“We’re looking at our options to make sure classes start on time,” he said.
In related news, Re-2 School District parent Erin O’Connell, spouse of teacher Laura O’Connell who is a member of the Woodland Park Education Association board, has filed a complaint in district court alleging that the school board has failed to comply with a judge’s order to be more specific and transparent when posting agenda items pertaining to Merit Academy.
The order to comply with state sunshine laws was issued May 1. O’Connell alleges that the WPSD board of education’s May 4 special meeting agenda item titled “Feasibility Study Presentation” was purposefully vague.
An advisement hearing on the case took place on July 5 in Teller County Combined Court. There will be a follow up hearing on Sept. 2.