By order of the court, the Woodland Park School District Board must comply with the Open Meetings Law “by clearly, honestly and forthrightly listing all future agenda items.”
In a hearing April 26, 4th Judicial District Judge Scott Sells granted the preliminary injunction at the request of Erin O’Connell, founder of Concerned Parents of Teller County and parent of three children in the district. O’Connell earlier this year brought forth a lawsuit seeking “full accountability” for what she claims are legal violations.
O’Connell is also a watchdog since the election of David Illingworth II, David Rusterholtz, Suzanne Patterson and Gary Brovetto in November. The four joined incumbent Chris Austin on the school board. Brovetto resigned from the board April 14.
At issue is the board’s holding a special meeting Jan. 26 to sign a memorandum of understanding with Merit Academy in order to approve its application to become a charter school authorized by the district.
But the meeting agenda listed only a general agenda item called “board housekeeping” to be discussed that evening. There was no mention of the board’s intention to sign the agreement with the academy.
O’Connell provided the court a copy of the memorandum: “The Memorandum of Understanding is entered into and effective as of Jan. 26, 2022, by and between the Woodland Park School District and Merit Academy. The resolution follows with regulations regarding the charter school, among them: ‘Establish a period of no longer than 90 days to complete and sign a charter contract for a term of five years to begin on July 1, 2022.’”
Three school board members signed the resolution — Illingworth, Brovetto and Rusterholtz — along with Dr. Mathew Neal, district superintendent.
In the hearing Brovetto testified he had a general idea that Merit would be discussed while Austin said he repeatedly expressed concern about the agenda listing, citing the lack of transparency. Austin subsequently denied the motion to approve the agenda.
Patterson testified she looked forward to chartering Merit but denied having decided her vote before the Jan. 26 meeting.
According to the documents, Rusterholtz and Neal testified they thought the agenda listing was a bad idea. However, the two deferred to the advice of their attorney, Brad Miller, according to court documents: “It’s not a duty to tell the public in advance about every single thing that’s being issued.”
Sells said the vaguely-written agenda item was a “conscious decision to hide a controversial issue” about Merit Academy.
The documents affirm the board agenda is the responsibility of the president, Rusterholtz. In fact, Rusterholtz apologized for the lack of transparency in a workshop the next day, Jan. 27.
But in the hearing last week, Rusterholtz and the other defendants, excluding Austin, denied that the agenda item for Jan. 26 was inadequate, stating the board “cured the alleged violation by properly noticing the meetings on Feb. 9 and April 13 to reconsider the MOU,” according to court documents. (Austin voted to deny Merit’s application.)
But the agenda for those two meetings listed “re-approval of the MOU with Merit Academy.” Because of the “re-approval,” listing, O’Connell charged the board with “rubber stamping,” its previous non-public approval of the MOU.
Sells agreed, writing, “An ordinary member of the community could not have understood or known what ‘board housekeeping’ or re-approval of MOU with Merit Academy meant. ... Defendants cannot demonstrate any legitimate reason for hiding their real agenda at board meetings.”
Sells denied O’Connell’s request for a preliminary injunction prohibiting two members from talking about board issues outside public meetings, adding it is the Colorado General Assembly’s responsibility to prohibit two members of a public body from discussing public policy.
“I am the plaintiff in both documents, but I represent a much larger community interest,” O’Connell said in an email. “We truly would like all board members and the superintendent to be held to a high standard of transparency and accountability.”
The Gazette’s Debbie Kelley contributed to this report.