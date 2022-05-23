The Woodland Park School District RE-2 now has its first charter school.
The WPSD Board of Education approved a five-year charter-school contract for Merit Academy May 19 after more than four hours of special meetings, split between two evenings.
A May 18 town-hall-style meeting in Dickson Auditorium at Woodland Park High School marked the first time the WPSD board met face-to-face with members of the Merit Academy Contract School Board. Previously, all communications went through each board’s attorneys.
The audience of more than 100 teachers, staff, parents and community members waited while Charter School Liaison Tom Weston, of E.Y.E. Events, asked questions directed at one board or the other.
More than 200 questions had been submitted to the district prior to the meeting. Weston sorted them into categories and consolidated duplicate questions. Questions directed at a specific board member or about facilities were not allowed.
The first questions he asked were about charter-school law and finances, and were directed to WPSD Executive Director of Business Services Brian Gustafson.
Gustafson said state charter-school statutes allow them to waive certain requirements that traditional public schools must follow, including hiring state-licensed teachers, and following district policies.
“The academy has its own board and creates its own policies,” he said. “If it fails, all students revert to their local district schools.”
Gustafson added that charter schools are not required to provide school meals or transportation, although, Merit Academy Board Secretary John Dill said they will be working toward providing these services.
“We can’t do it all on Day One, but we’ll get there,” he said.
Regarding the contract itself, Gustafson said it is complete, but there could be more changes. He said there is a lot more work ahead.
All submitted documents are public records.
On the subject of finances, WPSD is not responsible for Merit Academy’s debts, Gustafson said. Costs involving both the district and the academy will be shared. The academy will receive its share of per-pupil revenue from the state, which is distributed based on each year’s official October pupil count.
The original application submitted by Merit Academy in September and denied in December by the previous WPSD board stipulated that the academy would not ask for a portion of the district’s sales tax revenue. This contract changes that.
The change was explained later in the meeting by Merit Academy Board President Nicole Waggoner, who said, “Merit kids are district kids. We need to treat all kids the same.”
WPSD Board President David Rusterholtz added, “Community members have said to me, ‘It’s not fair that my kids (attending Merit Academy) won’t benefit from the taxes I pay when other (local) kids do.’”
An annual audit is required for all Colorado public schools, including charter schools. Waggoner said Merit Academy will likely use RE-2’s auditor.
Many of the questions were directed at rumor control and most were fielded by Merit Academy’s Director of Development Gwynne Pekron.
The academy conducts the same standardized tests that are required by district schools, she said. Merit has never filed for bankruptcy and its debt to revenue ratio is 2.15, which is comparable to the RE-2 district’s ratio.
Merit is required to accept children with special needs, Pekron said. However, just as with any other school in Colorado, children with severe needs might need to be educated in centers operated by district Boards of Cooperative Educational Services, she added.
District and charter school students will be able to join any sporting team the other school doesn’t offer, Pekron said. Academic programs will remain separate. Each district school, including the charter school will keep its own mascot.
Waggoner added that all Merit Academy financial documents are posted on its website, www.merit.academy, along with a list of all Colorado Open Records Act requests.
“The idea that we are not transparent enrages me,” she said. “We’re not hiding our finances. We receive no funding from Charis Bible College, and we have no association with Charis Bible College. I’m fed up with all this misinformation and flat-out lies.”
Eight audience members spoke during public comment, including two members of the District Accountability Committee, Khurshid Rogers and Caron Smerkonich. They voiced concerns that the contract was rushed and there was no due process to convey transparency, sharing sales tax revenues with the academy, and statements in memorandum of understanding, which the district board approved three times.
The MOU stated the contract would address the issues that caused the previous board to deny Merit’s original application, but Smerkonich said the contract doesn’t reflect the MOU’s language.
Joseph Marney called the process of soliciting questions for the town hall a farse. “Why solicit input for this meeting when you’re going to vote to approve the contract tomorrow?” he asked.
Erin O’Connell said she isn’t opposed to school choice, but is also for transparency. She said sharing sales-tax revenues means the district will be paying the academy’s debts and that a lack of transportation and food service will have the greatest effect on low-income families.
O’Connell is married Laura O’Connell, an officer with the Woodland Park Education Association and a middle school special-education teacher.
Kimbriel Morris also objected to the MOU and asked the board to consider the long-term impact of its decision.
Sharron Langhart said the WPSD board members are more concerned about bringing Merit Academy into the district than they are about addressing district parents’ concerns.
Anne-Marie Friesema, Merit Academy’s director of student support, said most Merit students live within the WPSD boundaries.
“These are your kids,” she said. “We’re doing the best we can the to enhance opportunities for all district kids. We need to support each other.”
Micah Wright said before Merit Academy opened in August, he was happy with sending his children to Summit Elementary School in WPSD, but the academy gives parents another choice. “I support Merit Academy,” he said. “I hope you do, too.”
Tim Howe sends his children to Merit. “I’m sad to hear so much talk about finances instead of about our kids,” he said.
Former RE-2 school board director Carol Greenstreet said Merit Academy might not be intentionally selecting out kids from lower income families, but that is the effect of not offering certain services.
She said she was also concerned about the apparent bias shown by newly elected WPSD board directors, who campaigned on promises to bring Merit Academy into the district as a charter school.
May 19 Special Meeting
On May 19, the RE-2 board met in another special meeting to cast the deciding votes on the charter school contract. Each director explained why he or she was going to vote either for or against the contract.
First to speak was Board Vice President David Illingworth, who said he didn’t agree with the previous board’s decision to deny Merit’s charter school application. At that time, he had three children attending Gateway Elementary School, he said. Two of them were doing quite well, but the third child struggled, Illingworth said.
“We were thinking we might have to move out of Woodland Park, but Merit was a lifeline that allowed us to stay in the best town we’ve ever lived in,” he said.
Board Secretary Chris Austin asked that the contract vote be delayed to the May 25 regular board meeting and that an executive session be convened to address his remaining concerns. The rest of the board overruled his request. Austin ultimately voted against the contract.
Director Suzanne Patterson said approving Merit’s contract will open doors rather than close them. She said that, while she hears Austin’s concerns and those of the District Accountability Committee, she felt they were adequately answered during the town hall.
Board President David Rusterholtz said as a servant to the people, he takes all their concerns seriously. He said many of the concerns are contradictory — either the process is rushed or it’s taking too long, the financial statements are trustworthy or they aren’t, the contract has too much wiggle room or it isn’t flexible enough.
He added that no matter how the board decides the issue, half of the two-dozen people in the district’s large conference room and the community at large will either be ecstatic or angry and sad.
“I believe in choice, but my biggest concern is with the way we treat each other,” Rusterholtz said. “I hate what this has done to our community. I want to be an agent for unity and peace.”
The board voted 3-1 to approve the contract. Copies will be sent to the Merit Academy Charter School board and the state board of education.