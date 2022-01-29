At a sparsely attended special meeting of the Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Education last week, the board unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between Woodland Park School District and Merit Academy.
The school board usually has one regular meeting each month and several work sessions, as needed. That said, the board called a special meeting Jan. 26 after a work session and before an executive session on a personnel matter.
Kelley Havin, executive administrative assistant and secretary to the school board, said she posted the special meeting agenda on the district website and the administration office information board at about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 25. This timing met the state open records laws requiring meetings to be posted at least 24 hours before they take place. But it seems a lot of people didn’t get the message.
Instead of the large crowds who have attended the meetings since the new board was elected in November, Havin estimated that only about 10 people showed up at this meeting, which was perceived by many in the community as a lack of transparency.
Adding to that perception was the agenda’s vague wording. Everything the board discussed during the public portion of the meeting was lumped under the label “Board Housekeeping.” Several people, including some teachers, said the board was acting in secret.
Board President David Rusterholtz apologized for the vagueness in a press release. He said later that part of the problem was the newness of the board, but he added that “Board Housekeeping” was how the district’s lawyer Brad Miller wanted the business referred to.
“I fully intended for the meeting to be transparent — I did what the attorney wanted us to do,” he said, adding that he will direct staff to notify the media about all upcoming meetings.
When the board transitioned from work session to action meeting, Board Secretary Chris Austin expressed reservations.
First up under "housekeeping" was a proposal to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between RE-2 and Merit Academy.
After the fact, some thought that meant the board had approved the academy’s application to transfer from a contract school under the supervision of the Education reEnvisioned Board of Cooperative Education Services into the district’s first charter school.
That will likely happen eventually, but Miller explained that the MOU allows academy and district representatives to work on contract negotiations, freeing up the board to work on other pressing matters over the next 90 days.
It also allows the district to set conditions while the negotiations are ongoing and allows the academy to seek all-important startup grants.
Merit Academy will not become a charter school in the RE-2 District until a contract is approved, probably at the end of the 90-day time frame, which is about the amount of time Miller previously predicted it would take.
The academy will have to meet the conditions set forth by the previous board when it turned down the first application. There will be penalties and other ramifications if it doesn’t live up to its contractual obligations, said Miller, the WPSD attorney.
Miller explained that one advantage to transferring Merit Academy into the district as a charter school is that it will give the district control and oversight of the academy’s policies, including finances, hiring, transportation, food service, special education programs and more.
If, for some reason, the negotiations fall through, the academy would have 15 days to submit a new application.
The board approved the MOU unanimously.
It then addressed a plan to give board members access cards for entry into all district buildings if they pass a Colorado Bureau of Investigation background check, something that was not required when they ran for office.
Austin said he will not accept an access card, preferring instead to use established communication channels.
The rest of the board approved the plan with stipulations that each director must pass the background check and that Miller and Superintendent Mathew Neal draft “Rules of Engagement” covering how the cards will be used and present them for approval at the next regular board meeting.
Finally, as a result of a recent survey of the Summit Learning Platform, the board directed Neal to launch an investigation into the curriculum used in four core subjects — math, language arts, social studies and science.
Neal was directed to look at curriculum effectiveness a find learning gaps, with an eye toward filling them.
Equally important, Austin said, was supporting teachers. “The end game is excellence in education,” he said. “I do believe we have two issues: the curriculum but also a struggling staff. We need to improve the culture they have to work in.”
“Teachers are feeling demoralized,” Rusterholtz said. “I will do all I can to rebuild their trust — to repair this culture that may have been damaged by things I said during the campaign.”
In an interview later in the week, Rusterholtz said his comments about repairing the culture brought criticism from people who voted for him as well as from those who didn’t.
“I am not the servant of only those who voted for me,” he said. “I also serve those who didn’t. I will continue to look for the middle ground as long as I can do so without compromising my integrity, virtues and values.”
Board meeting agendas are posted on the district website, wpsdk12.org, in “Agendas & Minutes” under the Board tab.