On June 8, in front of an audience of well over 100, the Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Education appointed Cassie Kimbrell to replace Director Gary Brovetto, who resigned in April.
Kimbrell is originally from Indiana and attended Indiana University at Purdue where she majored in Media, Arts & Science. Her professional background is in graphic design and technology. She and her husband settled in Woodland Park and are parents of a toddler.
Other director candidates were Carrol Harvey, Matt Gawlowski, Sharron Langhart, Mary Ward, Amy Wolin and Don Zaleski. Gawlowski was unavailable when the rest were interviewed on June 4.
During deliberations, Board President David Rusterholtz named his top picks as Harvey, Kimbrell and Zaleski.
“I was impressed with the interviews and the strengths each showed,” he said. “I was concerned with appointing someone who can work with the rest of the board. … I wanted to hear a parent’s perspective and someone who can bring in the middle ground.”
Board Vice President David Illingworth said he wanted someone whose values were similar the directors elected last November. “I’m not interested in someone who wants to overturn the election results,” he said.
Director Suzanne Patterson echoed Illingworth’s words, adding that she wanted someone who made a conscious effort to support the vision outlined by the four conservative candidates, including herself, Rusterholtz, Illingworth and Brovetto, who were elected in the fall. “Two of the candidates worked for me,” she said, without naming them.
Director Chris Austin said he asked himself which candidate would be best for the team and who had a measure of understanding the complexities of the school board. He named Harvey because of her experience, ability to make big decisions and capacity to engage. He voted no when Illingworth nominated Kimbrell.
In other business, Director of Business Service Brian Gustafson introduced his replacement, Leanna Tally. Gustafson and his family are moving to Fort Collins.
One of Gustafson’s last official acts was to present the 2022-23 budget for approval. This $42 million budget includes several new grants, $2 million in capital expenditures, and an 8.5% salary increase for teachers.
This increase raises teacher base pay to $40,000. Employees who are exempt from overtime pay will receive an extra $1,200. Non-exempt employees will receive an extra $0.75 per hour.
“Comparing salaries between districts is like looking at an arms race,” he said. “We used pandemic funds so sustaining the raises will be the challenge.”
The board approved the budget unanimously in two resolutions. The school district can adjust the budget through Dec. 31. The approved budget, with updates, will be posted on the district website, wpsdk12.org.
Recently, those opposed to the school board have used the Colorado Open Records Act to review communications between board members. Now, board supporters are using CORA requests to find public records of teachers and administrators. In effect, each side is using CORA as a weapon.
During public comment, Jameson Dion said he made 35 CORA requests. “We have been lied to,” he said. “(Critical Race Theory) is being taught in our district. The (Woodland Park Education Association) is protecting teachers. … There is even a document circulating on how to oust right-wing school boards.”
Speaker Lisa Mullin said there is evidence that CRT, the 1619 project and other ideologies are being brought into the classroom. “They call education critics right-wing zealots,” she said. “Please investigate these problems with radical ideologies.”
Sean Pekron, husband of Gwynne Pekron, who previously served on the district board and is now a Merit Academy Charter School official, accused Superintendent Mathew Neal of misusing taxpayer funds for misdirection and allowing Brovetto to be harassed to the point of resignation.
He added that while Gwynne Pekron served on the board, she brought $14 million into the district and received no recognition. He did not elaborate further.
Frequent speaker Kitten Walker commended the board for doing what it was elected to do. She accused Austin of offering fake news about the facilities survey, creating division, and not being unified with the rest of the board.
Personal attacks are not usually allowed during public comment but, after seeking legal opinion, the comments were allowed.
On the other hand, Ashley Norton accused the board members of limiting access to education that they don’t agree with.
Bill Brown started his comments with a moment of silence to highlight his assertion that the board is clearly not listening. “Many of us don’t oppose Merit Academy,” he said. “We oppose the way you made the decision. You say the opposition is coming from a small group of liberals, but many conservatives are disgusted with the way the board does business.”
Athea Davenish received a standing ovation from some audience members for her words. As an immigrant, she said, “I don’t want people to see me as African American but as American … We are human beings. We were made in God’s image, and we are all from somewhere. We can be good citizens — we have freedom!”
She then quoted the ending of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech:“When freedom rings … all of God’s children, Black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual: ‘Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, we are free at last.’”
The meeting ended with expressions of gratitude to everyone who made the 2021-22 school year a success.
Rusterholtz said he is committed to mending recent fractures and help the district find a peaceful way forward.