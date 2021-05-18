Board president Beth Huber’s resignation on April 14 left the Woodland Park School District RE-2 board one person down.
On May 12, the board declared the vacancy in Director District B, an at-large district, and will accept letters of intent for the appointment until June 11.
In other business, Finance Director Brian Gustafson gave his monthly legislative update.
The Colorado Department of Education School Finance Act preliminary draft is ready, but later than usual. Because of the delay, the state has extended the deadline for school districts to finalize their 2021-22 budgets.
“We will need that extra time,” Gustafson said, adding that the district hopes to have a budget proposal ready on June 9, which should be posted on June 16 and adopted by June 23.
The state legislature has approved several bills that will affect school districts. These include bills that allow:
Those who have been injured on the job to choose their own physicians.
School districts to compensate board members for their services.
Districts to administer prescribed medical cannabis to students in the same way other prescription medications are administered. Gustafson said the Colorado Association of School Boards will likely create a cannabis treatment plan template for school districts to use.
Rural funding for early childhood education. This bill won’t be implemented until 2023 because the state will have to create a new department, Gustafson said.
During public comment, Director Nancy Lecky read a letter from parent Amy Schommer commending Columbine Elementary School and three of its teachers, Cathy Davidson, Nicole Melby and Peggy Wallace.
Acting Superintendent Linda Murray reported that the state has approved waivers that will allow school districts to continue to provide free breakfasts and lunches through next year.
Summer school runs June 7 to July 2. The free elementary school program is nearly full, but the middle school and high school have yet to determine which students will benefit most from summer school. There is a $60 fee for middle school and high school summer school, but scholarships are available, Murray said.
Most of the older students will enroll for credit recovery. “The number of students enrolling in summer school is expected to be about the same as usual,” she said. “Remote learning did pretty well until the fourth quarter.”
In the past, Summit Elementary School students have been on a different bus schedule than other WPSD students but, starting this fall, all students will be on the same bus schedule, Murray said, adding, “We’re excited about this.”
Director Chris Austin asked Gustafson how the opening of Merit Academy will affect RE-2 district enrollment.
“That’s a tremendous unknown; I honestly don’t know,” Gustafson answered. “We’re waiting for more information from Merit.”
He added that the district will have preliminary enrollment numbers for the 2021-22 school year in August or September, but won’t know the exact numbers until the official October pupil count.