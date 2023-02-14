WOODLAND PARK • The Woodland Park School District board of education approved recommended changes to the 2023-24 academic calendar at its Feb. 8 meeting.

WPSD Chief Academic Officer Tina Cassens presented two options for the 2023-24 academic calendar, the nuances between which were modest. These recommendations were made on the heels of a survey of parents and teachers as well as school accountability committees through which feedback was gathered.

The calendar changes were seemingly prompted after board members learned of parental challenges in balancing weeklong breaks in October and February, particularly for households with elementary school-aged children.

Of the two calendars, option No. 1, which Cassens called a “compromise revision,” maintained a weeklong break in October, while option No. 2, a more traditional calendar, shortened the October break to it to a five-day weekend. Options No. 1 and No. 2 offered long weekends in February. A common theme across the two calendars was a school year-end date before the Memorial Day holiday.

After a round of discussion, a motion to adopt option No. 2 — with a start date of Aug. 23 and end date of May 23 — passed. Board Vice President David Illingworth II, Director Mick Bates and Director Suzanne Patterson voted yes, while Board President David Rusterholtz voted no.

Rusterholtz explained that he originally intended to support option No. 2. However, he was later influenced by feedback detailing the benefits of giving students a long break at the end of the quarter in October, which seems to have swung his support to option No. 1.

For Illingworth, a decisive factor was a later start date on option No. 2 vs. an earlier start date of Aug. 17 on option No. 1 amid the summer heat and a lack of air conditioners in the buildings.

“There’s never going to be one (option) that solves all the problems,” Illingworth added.

Meanwhile, Interim Superintendent Ken Witt requested a motion to extend the facilities contract for Merit Academy from three years to five years to match the charter contract term in years. The district has a five-year charter agreement with Merit Academy but only signed a three-year facilities agreement.

“So, this is simply an action to align the facility and the charter agreement, so we have one consistent story here,” said Witt.

Rusterholtz agreed that the two contracts needed to be reconciled. A motion was made and passed unanimously.

Finally, the board appointed Don Zaleski to the District Accountability Committee, a seat that was vacated by new Woodland Park School District Director Mick Bates. A motion to select Zaleski as the new DAC appointment carried unanimously.

Bates’ term on the DAC had unfolded for a couple of months before the opening on the school board came up. He went for it, telling The Courier, “This is about our kids.”