This is the latest in an occasional series focusing on local businesses in Woodland Park.
The catchphrase “buy local” is life-and-death for some merchants in Woodland Park. Facing online competition from Amazon, local business owners are suiting up. In an ongoing series about doing business in this city, merchants agree that customer service beats the Big Kahuna of commerce.
Computerman at Pikes Peak PC Shop
Roy Walden uses a catchy title for his business, one intended to establish a connection. Owner of Computerman at Pikes Peak PC Shop, Walden is the fix-it man for computers that go haywire. Recondition, refurbish, fix, sell — Walden does it all in his little shop on the city’s main thoroughfare.
In the computer-repair business for 21 years before opening the shop two years ago in Woodland Park, Walden says he operates on the golden rule. “I don’t want somebody selling me a whole bunch of stuff I don’t need,” he said. “Maybe the customer needs something that’s not on the shelf but we’ll find them a sweet deal on a computer they won’t find anyplace else.”
With the headwinds of competition from businesses down the pass, Walden aims to be a one-stop-shop. “We probably have as good an assortment of accessories, such as cables, as other stores,” he said. “Plus you don’t have to drive all the way down to the Springs. And our prices are very reasonable.”
Like most local business owners, Walden is frustrated when people say they had no idea there was a business like his in town — once they find the place.
Some customers miss the turn at 301 ½ E. U.S. Highway 24 but Walden offers a solution. “It’s better to circle the block than drive down to the Springs,” he said.
BierWerks Brewery
On a busy corner at U.S. 24 and Fairview, BierWerks Brewery shows reliable signs of success with the number of people enjoying good times and camaraderie on the patio. With a roaring fireplace to cut the chill, the ambiance is enticing.
“It’s very satisfying to me to see people here with their kids playing games,” said Arden Weatherford, who opened BierWerks in August 2010. “It’s also satisfying how many customers have asked about having their kids work here. To me, that’s a big endorsement.”
Before opening, Weatherford relied on research, advice, hard work and instinct. “I just wanted to create a ‘normal’ place like I’d seen in so many other cities around the world, neighborhood bar-cafes in Milan and Montreal, places like Flying Star Cafe in Albuquerque,” Weatherford said. “I loved going to those places!”
The business plan included working with a graphic designer, Molly Wells, to create logos and signage.
“I think it’s really important to project commitment and professionalism and just throwing up a banner in lieu of a sign doesn’t do that,” Weatherford said. “We also spent a lot of time working with Molly on the decor, colors and lighting. I can’t thank her enough.”
With its German theme, BierWerks makes beers that adhere to the Reinheitsgebot, or German purity law, which stipulates that only malted grains, hops, water and yeast are used in the process, Weatherford said. “We also have non-German beers such as a Pumpkin Ale on tap right now,” he added. “We learned early on that we needed to offer more than beer. That required us to change our license so we can have wine and cocktails.”
The business has a food menu of Colorado-made sausage, Wisconsin cheese, warm pretzels and salami and cheese platters.
Weatherford stresses that BierWerks crafts beer but is not a bar — nor does it have bar stools. “Bar stools would create a different atmosphere and make it harder for people to approach the counter easily,” he said.
Mountain View Yogurt Plus
The yogurt is yummy but it’s the “Plus” that distinguishes Mountain View Yogurt Plus on Woodland Park’s main street. “This is not your granddad’s yogurt shop,” said Craig Stalnaker, who with his wife Carolyn, bought the shop a year ago.
With souped-up hot dogs of 100% Angus beef, the basis of concoctions such the Chicago, the New York, and the soon-to-be-famous Woodland Park and Panther dogs, the shop has an exclusive. “We also have what we call the ‘Bad Hunter’ dog which is vegan,” Craig Stalnaker said, referring to an old Indian proverb.
If it takes a gimmick to attract attention beyond yogurt and hot dogs, the Stalnakers are placing their bets on Boba-Bubble teas. “It’s a sweet creamy drink that’s refreshing and has tapioca pearls in the bottom, so I call it ‘the drink you can eat,’” he said.
But when it comes to yogurt, you can have it all at Mountain View with choices that include gluten-free, sugar-free, and “you-name-it-free.”
Thanks to a large video screen, little chairs and board games such as Checkers, families use the shop as a place to hang out. “I like it when, after a long day, adults bring the kids in to play,” Carolyn Stalnaker said. “I like it that we’re a real family-oriented business.”
Along with the gimmicks, the couple goes for the anticipation, or what’s-up-next, factor. “Once a month we add something to the menu.” This month — as of Tuesday, the shop will offer pulled-pork sandwiches, she said. “It’s the food that keeps us afloat during the winter.”
In addition to a typical annual slowdown during the winter, the couple faces some of the same issues as other merchants do. “The challenges include getting the word out. We still have people who come in and say ‘I didn’t know you were here,’” Craig Stalnaker said.
Olla Terve
The mood is peaceful, the fragrance of essential oils a greeting, at Olla Terve Sacred Studio of Healing Arts. The scene is calm and feels like it’s away from the madness everywhere else. Founded nine years ago in Woodland Park by Linda Kilpela and Debbie Theisman, the studio offers a range of essential oils and modalities such as raindrop and vitaflex techniques.
“The oils can be used aromatically, topically or internally and have the capacity to keep the body systems in balance,” Kilpela said. “We don’t use any chemicals that would disrupt the nervous system.”
Theisman added, “We have people come in for raindrop technique just to support their immune system,” she said.
Two years ago, Kipela and Theisman moved the shop from Gold Hill Square North to the Safeway plaza, a move they consider strategic as the location attracts tourists, regulars and athletes — some of whom stop by for a dose of oxygen. “They may want oxygen before a marathon or climbing the Manitou Incline,” Kilpela said. “As well, we have tourists who can’t breathe so we have them sit down and do oxygen.”
Olla Terve also offers yoga classes that conclude with the Sacred Sound Bath, the sound derived from Himalayan bowls. “During the bath everyone will apply the oils on energy centers, such as the crown of the head, the throat, the heart,” Kilpela said. “We’re not here to fix you but to do the journey with you, help you figure out to have a better life. We do health and life coaching before every session.”
The two reserve a section of the studio for Project Gratitude, a boutique that helps provides marketplace for artisans and crafters around the world, including Ecuador, Venezuela, Belize and the United States.
With a roster of clients, the partners still lament the unknown factor. “We have people come in who say they never knew we were here,” Theisman said.