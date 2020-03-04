While everybody might be Irish on or around St. Patrick’s Day, the Mountain Eire Irish Dancers are Irish all year long. They’ll have their dancing shoes on for the 3rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 14 in Woodland Park.
The parade begins at noon in Memorial Park at Henrietta and Center streets.
Grand Marshal Doug Zurek initiated the Watch D.O.G.S (Dads of Great Students) program in 2013 at Gateway Elementary School. The program is intended to give fathers, uncles, grandfathers and other male relatives or friends a role in the student’s academic life.
Since that launch, the Watch D.O.G.S. are also represented at Columbine and Summit elementary schools as well as the Woodland Park Middle School.
Zurek earned the most votes, 1,000, on the Facebook Community Page as well as the Parade website, earning him the honor.
“The Grand Marshal chooses the nonprofit beneficiary of the proceeds from the parade,” said Mickie Richardson, founder and director of the Irish dance group. “Doug chose Base Camp Recovery, which helps teenagers and adults with addiction and recovery.”
The parade proceeds are the result of sales of the $5 Crawl Card which is good at participating restaurants March 14 and 15, in honor of the parade.
Along with the dancers the parade features the Woodland Park Marching Band, a lineup of classic cars and floats that represent the district’s schools and Focus on the Forest, among other entries. The deadline for entry is March 7.
For information, contact Richardson at Mountaineire.org.