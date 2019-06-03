Three weeks after they played their final high school baseball game for Woodland Park, Lou Levy and Michael Shrum donned their green-and-white jerseys for one last hurrah.
The graduated seniors, along with Panthers’ coach Neil Levy, participated in the 58th Annual Colorado Springs Senior All-Star Game on Memorial Day at Mountain Lion Park on the campus of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
“It’s exciting to get the opportunity to play again,” Lou said. “These guys are really talented.”
The contest pitted the Class 4A all-stars — including Lou and Shrum — against a combined team of 1A-2A-3A-5A all-stars. Neil served as assistant coach for the 4A squad under the direction of Cheyenne Mountain coach Mark Swope.
Lou and Shrum got into the game late and both scored runs during the wild top of the ninth when the 4A squad scored seven times to pull out a 10-7 victory.
“We haven’t played against a lot of these guys before and this is just a great experience,” Shrum said. “It’s crazy just how good some of these guys are.”
Lou is the second brother in his family to play in the game. Sam participated in the 2017 affair that was played at what is now UCHealth Park, home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
“I tried to make the most of this game,” Lou said. “Baseball has been my life since I can remember. It’s fun to play with Mike one last time.”
Lou and Shrum helped the Panthers to a 9-14 record this spring. Lou primarily played second base, batted .362 and won three games on the mound. Shrum was the team’s main catcher and batted .348.
Lou will attend the University of Colorado at Boulder, while Shrum plans to attend the Southern Utah University in Cedar City.
Neil Levy stepped down as Woodland Park’s coach at the end of the season, but was proud to don the school colors one more time.
“This is the last time I will put this uniform on,” he said. “Most of these kids are in the same boat. For a lot of these kids this is the last time they get to play baseball, so this is a special time.
“There’s one thing you know for sure as a baseball player. Someday you will be an ex-baseball player. Whether you’re 8 years old or 48 years old. Who knows?”