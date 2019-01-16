In the first meeting of the Downtown Development Authority and the Woodland Park City Council, Mayor Neil Levy kept a tight lid on controversy.
As the moderator, Levy rejected any talk of the past and stressed that the theme of the summit is moving forward. “Check your egos at the door,” he said.
In a gesture of goodwill — as well as acknowledgment that the DDA board failed to fulfill terms of a 2009 development agreement with the city — both entities agreed to change the terms.
The proposed new agreement extends the deadline imposed by the city on the DDA concerning the required updates and improvements to the 10-acre Woodland Station, which the authority owns.
“We’ve been through a major recession and have seen a lot of change, so that would be one of the areas that needs to be revisited by both the DDA and city council,” said City Councilwoman Kellie Case, who also serves as liaison to the DDA board.
Recently, the DDA has moved in a new direction over the property, touting its value as open space or a place for events. Last week, officials of the Farmers Market expressed interest in partnering with the board this summer to hold the market in the station.
There were other positive reports the evening of Jan. 9 in city council chambers, beginning with an historical narrative by Al Born, an original member of the board since 2001.
During the 1970s, for instance, the city purchased enough water from a distant watershed to sustain residential and commercial needs.
As a result, the DDA has launched a variety of commercial projects within the district, thus sustaining revenues based on improvements or development within the district.
Among the projects that benefited from tax-increment financing — or the increase in the tax base gained from development — are the Dinosaur Resource Center, Tractor Supply, Big O Tires, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Dollar Store, Country Inn and Gold Hill Square North and Gold Hill Theater, Trail Ridge apartments and Eagle Fire Lodge.
“All of the properties within the boundaries pay a portion of their property tax revenues into the DDA’s special fund, approximately 30 percent,” said Tanner Coy, the DDA treasurer. “The new assessed value is added to district’s increment value; this year we’re projecting $608,225 in total revenue.”
And with the opening this year of Microtel, the DDA expects the assessor to add 75 percent to the tax base, Coy said. “The DDA will realize an increase in revenue from that and a good portion will be reimbursed to Microtel.”
And the DDA will retain 25 percent of the new revenue from Microtel, Coy added.
When Natural Grocers opens this year, the DDA anticipates $56,000 in tax-increment revenue, due to development on vacant land. The DDA board denied a request by the owners of Natural Grocers for tax-increment financing, this, removing the obligation of reimbursement.
The DDA has been embroiled in controversy as it spent district taxpayer funds – up to $500,000 – to fight and lose a lawsuit for breach of contract on a proposed beer garden on Lot 2 on the land.
The summit last week points to change. “Trust me on this, the DDA is going to get every bit of support from the city that we can manage,” Levy said.