A day to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 3 in Woodland Park blew in like a lion.
Despite a raging snowstorm that evening, 150 members honored the occasion with music, stories, blessings and dining.
Forty years ago, 25 residents launched the branch in Woodland Park. The congregants were determined to have their own branch to avoid driving to Colorado Springs every Sunday morning. For the first few years, they froze, but persisted, at the then-unheated Pikes Peak Community Center in Divide, followed by moving on to the junior high school in Woodland Park. “We have families who have lived here since the beginning,” said Joy Ward, who with Richard Just, compiled a history of the church in Woodland Park.
In 1983, the members broke ground on their own building on Apache Trail in Woodland Park, the first phase paid for with fundraisers.
“But the rest of the building (in three phases) and all church buildings are paid for through church funds, our tithing to Salt Lake and the funds are redistributed from there,” said Ward, referring to the headquarters of the church. “We have families who have lived here since the beginning,” Ward said.
By that time, the church, now at 400 members, transitioned from a branch to a ward, due to the increase om the number of members. As an independent ward, the church’s first president was the late Marshall Hopkins, former mayor of Victor.
The church has a lay ministry whose leader is a bishop. The women’s auxiliary is the Relief Society, whose first president was the late Roxie Philips.
“We have a sacrament service, Communion, but our speakers each week are chosen from the congregation,” she said. “So it’s very much a teach-one-another kind of service.”
Known worldwide for its genealogy files, the church in Woodland Park has a Family History Center, which is open to the public.