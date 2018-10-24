The Woodland Park High School boys’ cross country team accomplished a rare feat Thursday when it qualified for the upcoming state meet.
Competing in the Class 3A Region 2 event in Alamosa, the Panthers needed to finish among the top four teams to advance to the prestigious state meet, which will be Saturday at the Norris-Penrose Events Center.
Woodland Park finished in fourth with 116 points, 53 ahead of Lutheran.
“It feels really awesome,” said Panthers’ senior Joshua Higgins, who was 14th overall with a time of 17 minutes, 50.90 seconds. “We’re just so excited.”
The last time a Woodland Park boys’ team qualified for the state meet was 2009 when Higgins was 8 years old.
“That blows my mind,” said Higgins when he realized it.
Higgins and his teammates celebrated their achievement by jumping up and down, throwing each other to the ground and spinning in circles.
“This validates my running experience,” said senior Justin Harrell, whose time of 18:33.90 was 40 seconds better than his previous best time this season. “Part of me was thinking that today could be my last race. I didn’t want that to be the case. But if it was I wanted to run my best race of the season.”
Harrell said he was going to celebrate the team’s achievement by keeping the promise of shaving his head.
“It’s going to be shiny bald,” he said with a huge grin. “It will make me more aerodynamic.”
Senior Cameron Howard finished fourth among Woodland Park runners with a time of 19:19.30. Howard had not run a race in more than six weeks since injuring his calf.
“It’s crazy to finally get to state,” he said. “I wasn’t going to miss a chance to run today and help us get there.”
The other two Woodland Park scorers were sophomore Andrew Graber (18:26.70) and freshman Aidan Johnson (19:51.80).
Woodland Park coach Mike Schoudel gave his team only about 15 hours to rest. They were practicing at Meadow Wood Park at 8 a.m. Friday.
“Now we have to buckle down,” Schoudel said. “We can’t be satisfied with just making it (to state). We’re looking for a top 10 finish. I think we’re capable of that.
“The guys were really pumped today, and I think that enthusiasm will continue throughout the week leading up to state.”
Woodland Park has experience on the state course having competed in the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede in late August. That event is known as the pre-state meet.
“The course is really flat, and people can run some great times,” Higgins said. “We have to be at the top of our game.”
The Woodland Park girls did not have enough runners to make up a team for the regional meet. Only two Panthers competed; sophomore Rebecca Godwin (29th) and sophomore Abbigail Prickett (38th).