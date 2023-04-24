The winds of change came in full force.

Woodland Park girls’ soccer dominated host James Irwin in a 6-0 rout on a blustery Thursday evening.

The Panthers did all their damage in the first half with six goals, including two penalty kicks, both scored by team captains junior defender Kara Wiley and senior midfielder Shea Waters, who leads the team in goals scored this season.

Even the gusts seemed to be going Woodland Park’s direction as for their third goal the Panthers scored on a corner kick taken into the wind and curved into the back of the net.

The victory is the Panthers’ third in four games, and their fourth of the season. In those three wins, which go back to April 11, Woodland Park has outscored opponents 21-0.

“I’m going to credit a lot of it to the dedication that we’ve been pouring into practice, adjusting really with weather conditions all season long,” Panthers head coach Marcie James said of her team’s run of stellar play. “Really just trying to focus on which of our players’ skill sets fit into the shape that we’re trying to hold. ... It seems to be working really well. We’re slightly working on communication which is a big part of that as well.”

Undeterred by a fierce eastern wind that blew and flapped the American flag over the field at James Irwin the entire 80 minutes of play, the Panthers outhustled and outworked the Jaguars. Their resilience was on full display as the majority of the Woodland Park team wore their jerseys and shorts while their opponents kept their warmup clothes on to shield from the elements.

“We do have a tough crew, we’ve actually had to overcome a few injuries this season,” James said. “We lost a player to a broken ankle and are a fairly young team. ... All credit to the girls for sure for enduring through these conditions being adaptable to it. That’s really all I’m asking of them. They did really well.”

Alongside a younger team, James said the Panthers are also adapting to a new classification. A 4A team with a record of 13-3 last season, Woodland Park dropped down to 3A this season, which has brought a slew of new opponents. Thursday’s match was the Panthers’ first as a member of the 3A Tri-Peaks League.

“We are still relying on our senior leadership which has been nice and we’re really trying to pass down a lot of that effort and teamwork, if you will, to our younger players and so we’re focusing on attitude but also rebuilding this season into future seasons as well,” James said.