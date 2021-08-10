Gem and mineral lovers agree that geology puns are great because they draw pebble together.
The same can be said for the annual Woodland Park Rock, Gem and Jewelry show slated from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 19 – 22 in Woodland Park, between Walmart and Safeway, at 19250 E. U.S. 24. Admission and parking are free.
More than 40 vendors boasting mineral specimens from throughout the world are expected to participate in the event, and many specimens are self-collected.
“We also have faceted stones, with the faceter on site to talk to you about his craft if you are interested. Gold, silver, crystals, cabochons, fossils, petrified wood and local minerals can all be found,” said show promoter Kim Packham.
Now in its 11th year, the event is expected to attract about 2,000 visitors, she said.
“(The event) benefits our community by providing entertainment and great deals on minerals. Folks are hungry after last year,” Packham said.
Additionally, there will be a free and open to the public gem and mineral auction at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 and Sat., Aug. 21. “Our auctioneer is one of our vendors. He does rock auctions all over the United States,” said Packham.
Packham said some dealers mine their own minerals. These incluce Packham and her husband, Bodie, who mine Amazonite and Smoky Quartz. “Our area is one of the few places in the world this combination is found,” Packham said.
Dealer Clint Cross and his family mine Cripple Creek Turquoise, a turquoise requiring no stabilizing; and Brian Harris mines selenite in Utah. Selenite is a heavy mineral that comes out in big sheets and sometimes in crystals. Joyce and Larry Wright mine an attractive rare opal found in Utah, and McKay Anderson recently discovered a purple and blue jasper.
“We also have several people selling unique hand-made jewelry that you won’t find in stores,” Packham said.
Other than some new dealers, Packham said the show will be much the same as it has been for the past 10 years.
“We have two dealers that use minerals to make beautiful art. We have dealers that come from not only Colorado, but from states around us as well,” Packham said.
“Every dealer has their own space. We set up with our campers at the back of the booth and our tent and tables in front. This not only gives us a place to stay but allows us to act as our own security.”
A free digging area will be available for kids who would like to try a hand at digging for rocks.