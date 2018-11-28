Now is the time for the community of Woodland Park to help create a plan for the future. Invited to a collective huddle next week, residents will be asked to imagine a place where businesses with well-paying jobs want to come.
A workshop, titled “Placemaking,” is intended to spur ideas for enhancing the downtown to attract tourists as well as residents, with the economy as the beneficiary.
The workshop and subsequent planning are funded by a grant from the Office of Economic Development and International Trade and funneled through the nonprofit Community Builders.
The key to creating attractive public spaces is the involvement of the state. “Recommendations from this exercise will be monitored for the next two years — we have to do quarterly reports,” said City Planner Sally Riley. “We have to show that we’re making progress.”
Riley expects the workshop to focus on Quinn and Antlers alleys, along with Bergstrom Park and the highway streetscape.
“This is a well-established process recognized and supported by the state,” said Karen Casey, the city’s community engagement manager. “The goal is to get people interested in participating.”
Results of the session will be combined with the 2020 comprehensive plan as well as the city’s council’s work on a strategic plan.
The brainstorming session, led by the city and Main Street, whose coordinator is Darlene Jensen, is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. There will be light refreshments.