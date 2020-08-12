A group of Woodland Park residents is working toward the introduction of a K-12 charter school serving the Ute Pass area. The group envisions a classical academy offering a range of educational opportunities centered around all things the Front Range has to offer. If interested in more information, fill out the Merit Academy questionnaire at the following link: meritacademybears.wixsite.com/info.
Woodland Park residents group gauging interest in charter school
Pat Hill
Pikes Peak Courier Reporter
Pikes Peak Courier Reporter
