It was supposed to be her best friend who was deemed the next contestant on “The Price is Right.”
But Michelle Evans was called instead, throwing her into a maelstrom of guilt. After all, she and a group of ladies had flown from Colorado to California in early March to attend the game show for her best friend’s bachelorette party, and hopefully get the bride-to-be up on stage.
“I grew up in a Catholic family. We joke because we have that Catholic guilt,” says Evans, who works in the oil and gas industry and moved to Woodland Park last year. “When my name was called I froze. But she is a big supporter of her friends. She was so ecstatic that any one of us had been called down to contestant row. She assured me to not feel guilty about it.”
Evans’ episode will air at 11 a.m. Monday on CBS. She’ll watch it in Lakewood, where that same best friend will host a watch party.
Mingling with host Drew Carey was also a lifelong dream for Evans, who developed a love for game shows from her mother, who was once a contestant on the old show “Press Your Luck.” She died when Evans was a young, but she still remembers her mom insisting they watch Bob Barker every day at the kitchen table over breakfast.
Though Evans can’t say how she fared on the TV show, chances are pretty good she did well. She feels lucky they made it to Hollywood when they did, as their week of taping was one of the last before everything began to fall apart due to the pandemic. They also happened to be there during a rough Patch in Carey’s life, after his ex-fiancée was killed in February.
“During one break (in the taping) he mentioned ‘Price is Right’ had helped him get through that awful time,” says Evans. “His reasoning was the show is so positive and the only show on Earth where strangers come from all over country and genuinely want you to win. For that hour they want what’s best for you and they try to help you.”
