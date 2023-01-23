WOODLAND PARK • The ongoing debate about short-term rentals resurfaced at the Jan. 19 City Council meeting.
The commotion surrounding Ordinance No. 1431, which establishes STR regulations, is nearing judgment day. At the latest meeting, a couple of residents spoke up in support of the ordinance, which despite approval by Council has yet to go into effect due to a Referendum Petition.
According to City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq, the verification process for the petition in question was on track to be complete by Jan. 23. If the petition is successful, the city’s goal is to bring it before Council on Feb. 16.
Depending on the outcome of that process, and assuming the petition is successful, Council will decide to either repeal the ordinance or send it to an election. In the interim, the ordinance would stay suspended.
"There's no crystal ball,” Leclercq said.
The first to speak on STRs during the public comment portion of the meeting was Jeremy Lyons, who described his unique situation, saying that he’s on both sides of the aisle as it relates to the STR issue.
Lyons said he lives down the road from an Airbnb, which he says is not managed well, which from time to time causes minor issues in the neighborhood. On the flip side, he also owns an STR directly across the street from his residence. As a result, Lyons said he believes he sees both sides for what they truly are.
He addressed the individuals who signed the STR petition, asking if they’re certain they know what they are objecting to and questioning whether they’ve read Ordinance No. 1431 in its entirety. In his opinion, it’s a solid document that will hold homeowners accountable.
Among the standards listed in the ordinance are a warning against being a nuisance, a limit on the number of occupants and minimum parking space requirements for guest vehicles.
Lyons went on to suggest that many residents who signed the petition “were sold a bait-and-switch sales tactic” and were the victims of fearmongering about investors scooping up properties. He also took offense to name-calling that took place at the previous meeting directed at short-term renters, who in his case include family and friends.
“Since when does 10% of the population get to decide what the other 90% of us have to do,” Lyons said.
He went on to encourage residents who signed the petition to read the ordinance and then contact the city clerk to have their names removed.
Next up was Mary Sekowski, a Woodland Park resident, who piggybacked on Lyons’ comments about Ordinance 1431. She referred to “scare tactics and misinformation used to persuade our citizens to sign the petition.”
In addition, Sekowski warned that if the petition succeeds in its goal to repeal the ordinance, these citizens are “limiting their own future choices they can make about their own home,” particularly if their circumstances change.
She cited a series of “what if scare tactics” that were used to persuade residents to sign the petition, reminding the public that not only does the ordinance regulate them but “these guests have been staying at homes in our community for over 100 years.”
In addition to ordinance supporters, a couple of critics of the ordinance also took the mic during public comment, one of whom built upon their remarks from the previous meeting.