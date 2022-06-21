Paula Levy, founder of Never Alone Consulting, has won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Senior Resource Council and the Joe Henjum Accolades Committee.
The award was a first in the lifetime category for the two organizations. It is in memory of the late Joe Henjum, who retired as an Air Force colonel and then devoted his years to improving the lives of senior citizens. He co-founded the Senior Resource Council and in 1992 was appointed to the Colorado Commission on Aging by then-Congressman Joel Hefley. In 2003, he and his Vietnam comrade, Bob Carlone, founded the Home Front Cares, recently renamed The Homefront Military Network.
Honored for her work with people with dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease, as well as their families, Levy is known for bringing a sense of joy to those she serves. “It’s my passion and fills my heart,” said Levy, founder and former CEO of DayBreak, an Adult Day Program, in Woodland Park.
The nonprofit organization is the only one of its kind in in Teller County. “COVID did a number on our seniors who were isolated in their rooms,” she said.
Levy received the award, a complete surprise, she said, in a ceremony in April at Creekside Event Center in Colorado Springs. “Paula has been a leader and an expert in dementia care since the first memory care unit (Namaste) was built in Colorado Springs,” said Dan Wilson, chair of the 2022 Henjum Committee, and business coordinator of Heartfelt Care at Home. “Her expertise is unparalleled, her kindness and gentleness is worthy of celebration.”
The two organizations honored Levy in 2019 with the Professional Award.
Levy began her work more than 35 years ago at Namaste Alzheimer Center in Colorado Springs, where she was an activities therapist and nursing home administrator.
For the past several years, Levy has led Alzheimer’s Association’s Caregiver Support Groups in Teller County. “Out of that group, I saw the need for respite care,” she said.
Levy’s work stems, in part, from the relationship she had as a child with her grandparents, with whom she spent overnights once a week.
Over the years, Levy has combined family life with responding to the needs of others.
“For my entire life, I’ve seen my mom find ways to get involved to help people in difficult caregiver situations,” said Max Levy, the oldest of Levy’s three sons to include Sam and Lou. “Her passion permeates everything she does. It’s not going to stop here. With her new consulting business she is going to continue her work until she can’t do it anymore.”
She is the widow of Neil Levy, former Woodland Park Mayor, who died in August 2020.