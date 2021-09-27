In her soon-to-be released book, “In the Garden: Messages from Heaven for Life on Earth,” Woodland Park medium-turned-author Barbara Royal wants people to know their departed loved ones are not gone.
A spiritual medium, Royal said she’s able to contact the deceased to provide messages from them for the living. Their wisdom, through their words as interpreted by Royal and recorded in her book, provides answers many of the problems humans struggle with, she said.
A resident of Teller County for 39 years, Royal is also certified as a spiritual director, angel energy practitioner, wealth coach and animal energy healer.
“‘In the Garden’ affirms that those who have gone before us are celebrating and learning from their new life in heaven. As the survivors who read this book, we become aware a transformation of the departed’s earth life is occurring. Whether they have passed from suicide or dementia — a change is happening” Royal said.
The book designed to provide possible answers for people who question the existence of their departed loved ones. But readers don’t have to believe in the afterlife to benefit from reading her “messages,” Royal said.
“We also find that those who had productive lives on earth are expanding and learning new ways in heaven. Regardless of how they passed, all the messages from the souls in this book show they have new and happy lives,” she said
Published by Spotlight Publishing, the 116-page paperback book has an official Oct. 5 release and is available at Amazon.com for $16.95 (paperback) or $7.95 (Kindle), as well as other online book sellers, Royal said.
The book “contains messages from the departed to their living loved ones,” she said. “Those living gave me authorization to publish the messages for the benefit of people who will read them.”
Each of the 40 messages Royal shares in her book is presented alongside a watercolor depiction of a floral arrangement, illustrated by Nina Durfee, on which the reader is encouraged to meditate. Also, there is a page for readers to journal about their feelings.
Royal also began writing in January the monthly “Messages from Heaven” column for the Pikes Peak Courier.
However, it was COVID-19 that inspired her to launch a spiritual medium career and book.
“COVID kept me captive in my home. My mind couldn’t stand by idle, so I took a training with James Van Praagh, founder of the School of Mystical Arts. I received my certification in Mediumship on Nov. 20, 2020. It’s never too late to learn something new,” Royal said.
A book signing will be held at 11:30 a.m., Nov. 7 at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Prospective attendees need to pre-purchase and bring their books to the event as church policy prohibits money exchange.
“I feel it is important for readers to know their departed are not gone; they are in a different place, and still able to communicate with us. Each article has its own name, depending upon the message received,” she said.
Learn more about Royal at her website, broyalchange.com.