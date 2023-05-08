Adventure with a mission, hardship with intrinsic rewards, for Jim Schmid a trip to Turkey was a response to the earthquake that struck the country Feb. 4

Schmid, a Woodland Park resident, was part of a 115-member disaster assistance response team for Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian organization. The organization responds to natural disasters and war zones. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse has a team in Ukraine.

Schmid, a physician assistant in emergency medicine for UCHealth, flew with a team in the organization’s 757 plane, landing in Adana and on to Antakya (the ancient city of Antioch) in a Turkish helicopter.

“We got there on the 12th and were told we had to see patients the next day,” he said. “We set everything up, all the tents, the equipment.”

The earthquake destroyed the city, which is in the eastern portion of Turkey near the border with Syria.

The hospital, opened three years earlier, was destroyed, along with two others in the region.

“We set up our emergency hospital in the parking lot, one of two tent hospitals in that area,” said Schmid, whose crew worked in tandem with Turkish medical people. “They had more capability like CT scanners so they would take neuro-complaints and we took a lot of children.”

The parking-lot hospital had two operating rooms and four ward tents.

“We were helping people who didn’t have anywhere else to go, people coming in with heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, appendicitis, bowel obstruction, gall bladder disease, whatever, they needed care,” he said. “We try to be focused because we have a job to do. There were 40-50 patients a night.”

The job to do included working during another earthquake.

“Every day there were aftershocks,” he said. “There were several injured from the second earthquake that we took care of right away.”

On a break from working 12-hour shifts, Schmid’s team got a firsthand look at the border between Turkey and Syria.

“We took a ride around town – the destruction was just unbelievable, huge apartment complexes toppled, pancaked, in that first quake,” he said. “Every building was affected, with people living in cars.”

The Turkish government was putting up tents everywhere, he added.

Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse for the Turkish operation were from the U.S., Canada, England, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, in addition to translators from non-English speaking countries.

Before accepting the organization’s offer of help, the Turkish government stipulated that there would be no proselytizing, no handing out bibles or sharing the gospel. “Franklin Graham (president and chief executive officer of Samaritan’s Purse) thought it important enough that we go to be a light for those people,” Schmid said.

There are other ways to share the gospel verbally, he added. “You can take care of them, share a smile, provide care, ask them about their families and just care for them,” he said. “That’s how you share the love of Jesus Christ by being an example. They were in desperate need.”

The organization follows guidelines. “We rely on their goodwill and their security,” Schmid said. “If they need a functioning hospital, we leave a majority of our stuff there; the tents left can be used for shelter for the survivors.”

After 36 years in the U.S. Army, Schmid retired as a medic serving in America’s war zones. Along the way, he earned a doctorate in emergency medicine.

“I can’t tell you how many countries I’ve been to with the military and provided medical care,” he said. “Yes, I was 10th Special Forces, carried a gun and went places that were dangerous but my job was to provide medical care.”

As a soldier and medic, Schmid did medical outreach to people in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Balkans and the Sinai in Egypt.

“I feel that God prepared me for this,” he said.

In May, Schmid leaves for Nepal on another medical mission.